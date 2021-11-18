Why Verona girls basketball's goals haven't changed despite injury to D-I prospect Taylor Stremlow

Detours are nothing new to the Verona girls basketball team.
The Wildcats will have to take a different-than-planned route once again, one year after their season was delayed until Jan. 28 because of the pandemic, they were dealt a short-handed roster and had to alter practices to conform to social distancing mandates.
Despite learning sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow — who has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State among other NCAA Division I programs — is out indefinitely with an injury, the Wildcats aren’t hanging their heads as they begin their bid to return to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the second straight year — and the sixth time in 15 years.
Instead, they’re using their heads — they’re reinventing themselves.
“Everything we planned for had Taylor in mind, so we’re back to the drawing board,” said Wildcats coach Angie Murphy, who has a 271-136 career record in 17 years at Verona entering Thursday’s season opener against Brookfield Central. “We are trying to figure out our identity without Taylor, and that’s going to be a work in progress.”
Calling Stremlow, who averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game a season ago, a “game-changer,” Murphy said it’s now up to the rest of the team to step up in her absence.
“We’ve got a lot of great pieces,” Murphy said. “You don’t really fill Taylor’s shoes, you just try to figure out ways to do things a little differently and keep that same level of success.”
Fortunately for the Wildcats, they believe they have a number of players poised to fill the void — led by sophomore guard Reagan Briggs, the team’s leading scorer last season at 13.0 points per game, and Angie’s daughter, junior Megan Murphy, who was third a year ago at 10.1 ppg.
Junior Paige Lambe, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 9.8 points per game last year and is another college recruit, with interest from Division II Illinois Springfield, according to WisSports.net.
Perhaps most valuable of all, though, will be the fact the Wildcats (8-5 last season) are a battle-tested bunch that not only made it to state last year — losing in the semifinals 76-57 to Associated Press State Player of the Year KK Arnold and eventual state champion Germantown — but had to do so under much different circumstances than most of the rest of the state due to the stringent pandemic mandates in Dane County.
Germantown defeats Verona 57-76 during the WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., Saturd…
“Record’s definitely deceiving,” Angie Murphy said of the Wildcats’ 8-5 mark last winter, “because our games were our practices. We couldn’t practice, so when we went to the game was the only time we got to play 5-on-5.
“Game-prepping was impossible, other than just walking through stuff.”
The Wildcats were also shorthanded, compounding matters. Only nine were on the roster at the start of the season, one of whom suffered a season-ending injury in the first game.
The Wildcats didn’t find their groove last year until a few weeks in.
Just in time, though.
“We had some games where we looked atrocious, and then playoffs came around and they started to get it,” Angie Murphy said. “They didn’t feel the pressure — they were loose. And I don’t know if that’s just age, but they played loose and that’s a big advantage. We only had eight kids who could play last year, and seven were underclassmen. So they didn’t really understand the pressure of the situation, and they just rose to the occasion.
Baptism by fire, though, can be a good thing as far as future dividends go, and that’s what the Wildcats are hoping for this year. Angie Murphy said last season’s experience got “those jitters out.” She called this group “hungry.”
“They’re very confident in themselves and each other,” she said. “If they can stay that way, the sky’s the limit.”
They’ll have a pair of seniors to help steer them, too, in Anna Nielsen and Lexi Stremlow, Taylor’s sister, who averaged 5.6 points per game last year.
Nielsen missed last year because of injury. Murphy said “getting her back is huge,” adding of the duo in general, “I couldn’t ask for two better senior leaders — I’m just thankful to have the seniors I have to lead this group, they’re a fun bunch.”
They’re also a very talented bunch, which is why the adversity they’re going through now — adjusting to life without Taylor Stremlow for the foreseeable future — hasn’t spoiled their good attitudes.
One foot in front of the other, get a little bit better every day, see where it takes you.
“We lost a big piece of the puzzle, but we’ve still got a ton of great pieces. It’s just about redoing the puzzle that works with the kids we’ve got to make them successful,” Murphy said.
“Our goals haven’t changed. The path to get there has changed a little bit.”
Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith among the 10 players to know in the Big Eight
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig
Magestro-Kennedy, a recent IUPUI commit, is a talented scorer who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, a jump of nearly eight points from the season before. She is a well-rounded 5-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions for the Cougars. However, her main job is scoring and attacking closeouts.
Mya Nicholson, so., G/F, Janesville Craig
Nicholson is a 5-10 guard who is the leading returning scorer for the Cougars. Nicholson had an impressive fall season playing for the Cougars golf team and hopes to carry that success into the basketball season. Nicholson has plenty of range on the court — she once made seven 3-pointers in a half of a game over the summer in AAU. Teams will want to make sure she doesn’t get the hot hand.
Aaliyah Smith, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-5 senior guard has not played in a high school game since her freshman season at Verona, when she averaged 20 points per game. Smith has played in AAU tournaments since her freshman season. Over those summers she has been recognized as one of the top 20 players in the country, with offers from LSU, Arizona, Rutgers and Minnesota. Entering her final season Smith will be aiming to lead the Lancers to a Big Eight title and deep into the state tournament.
Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-9 Lancer guard hasn’t played a high school game since she was a freshman in early 2019. That season Prewitt finished with 14.3 points per game on a Lancer team that finished 16-7. Since that season an ACL injury and COVID-19 have kept her from putting on La Follette jersey.
Audrey Deptula, jr., G/F, Middleton
Deptula is a talented 6-foot junior wing who is a versatile offensive player. But she’s played just five varsity games her first two seasons. That said, the Cardinal impressed over the summer, earning a scholarship offer to Bradley University. If the Cardinals are to improve this season it will be due to improved offensive efficiency from Deptula and the next player on this list.
McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton
The 6-foot wing is the last remaining role player from the Cardinals team who finished the 2019-20 season 25-1. That season the Cardinals made it to the Division 1 semifinals but couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Monogue averaged a little more than seven points as a sophomore that season, earning four starts. She showed a good shooting touch with 46% field goal percentage that included making 37% of her 3-point attempts.
Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie
The 5-8 Auston is returning to a Cardinals team that is out to improve on a 4-5 campaign. The junior showed an ability to score in bunches over the summer for her AAU team. The junior returns as an improved scorer after leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.2 per game.
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Antony is one of the best juniors in the state. The 5-9 guard has already received a few offers from Division I colleges such as UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Antony didn't play many games last season. The lightning-quick guard will be able to break games open with her speed and energy.
Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona
Stremlow is one of the most talented sophomores in the state coming off a rookie season in which she averaged 11.6 points per game. However, don't expect her back on the court for a while. Coach Angie Murphy said the Division I recruit, who has eight offers — including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State — is "out indefinitely" with an injury. If the Wildcats get her back this season — Murphy said they aren't sure when she'll return — Stremlow will make an immediate impact on a team vying to return to state.
Reagan Briggs, so., G, Verona
The current sophomore was the leading scorer at Verona her freshman season, averaging 13 points per game. That season ended with a trip to Oshkosh to play in the state semifinals after finishing the regular season 4-4. Briggs and Stremlow are joined by senior guard Megan Murphy, which may be one of the top backcourts in Wisconsin.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.