Why Verona girls basketball's goals haven't changed despite injury to D-I prospect Taylor Stremlow

“Game-prepping was impossible, other than just walking through stuff.”

The Wildcats were also shorthanded, compounding matters. Only nine were on the roster at the start of the season, one of whom suffered a season-ending injury in the first game.

The Wildcats didn’t find their groove last year until a few weeks in.

Just in time, though.

“We had some games where we looked atrocious, and then playoffs came around and they started to get it,” Angie Murphy said. “They didn’t feel the pressure — they were loose. And I don’t know if that’s just age, but they played loose and that’s a big advantage. We only had eight kids who could play last year, and seven were underclassmen. So they didn’t really understand the pressure of the situation, and they just rose to the occasion.

Baptism by fire, though, can be a good thing as far as future dividends go, and that’s what the Wildcats are hoping for this year. Angie Murphy said last season’s experience got “those jitters out.” She called this group “hungry.”

“They’re very confident in themselves and each other,” she said. “If they can stay that way, the sky’s the limit.”