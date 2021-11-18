 Skip to main content
Why Verona girls basketball's goals haven't changed despite injury to D-I prospect Taylor Stremlow
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Why Verona girls basketball's goals haven't changed despite injury to D-I prospect Taylor Stremlow

WIAA state girls basketball photo: Verona's bench players cheer on their teammates (copy)

Verona players cheer from the bench in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 state  semifinal against Germantown on Feb. 27 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Detours are nothing new to the Verona girls basketball team.

The Wildcats will have to take a different-than-planned route once again, one year after their season was delayed until Jan. 28 because of the pandemic, they were dealt a short-handed roster and had to alter practices to conform to social distancing mandates.

Despite learning sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow — who has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State among other NCAA Division I programs — is out indefinitely with an injury, the Wildcats aren’t hanging their heads as they begin their bid to return to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the second straight year — and the sixth time in 15 years.

Instead, they’re using their heads — they’re reinventing themselves.

“Everything we planned for had Taylor in mind, so we’re back to the drawing board,” said Wildcats coach Angie Murphy, who has a 271-136 career record in 17 years at Verona entering Thursday’s season opener against Brookfield Central. “We are trying to figure out our identity without Taylor, and that’s going to be a work in progress.”

Calling Stremlow, who averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game a season ago, a “game-changer,” Murphy said it’s now up to the rest of the team to step up in her absence.

“We’ve got a lot of great pieces,” Murphy said. “You don’t really fill Taylor’s shoes, you just try to figure out ways to do things a little differently and keep that same level of success.”

Fortunately for the Wildcats, they believe they have a number of players poised to fill the void — led by sophomore guard Reagan Briggs, the team’s leading scorer last season at 13.0 points per game, and Angie’s daughter, junior Megan Murphy, who was third a year ago at 10.1 ppg.

Junior Paige Lambe, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 9.8 points per game last year and is another college recruit, with interest from Division II Illinois Springfield, according to WisSports.net.

Perhaps most valuable of all, though, will be the fact the Wildcats (8-5 last season) are a battle-tested bunch that not only made it to state last year — losing in the semifinals 76-57 to Associated Press State Player of the Year KK Arnold and eventual state champion Germantown — but had to do so under much different circumstances than most of the rest of the state due to the stringent pandemic mandates in Dane County.

“Record’s definitely deceiving,” Angie Murphy said of the Wildcats’ 8-5 mark last winter, “because our games were our practices. We couldn’t practice, so when we went to the game was the only time we got to play 5-on-5.

“Game-prepping was impossible, other than just walking through stuff.”

The Wildcats were also shorthanded, compounding matters. Only nine were on the roster at the start of the season, one of whom suffered a season-ending injury in the first game.

The Wildcats didn’t find their groove last year until a few weeks in.

Just in time, though.

“We had some games where we looked atrocious, and then playoffs came around and they started to get it,” Angie Murphy said. “They didn’t feel the pressure — they were loose. And I don’t know if that’s just age, but they played loose and that’s a big advantage. We only had eight kids who could play last year, and seven were underclassmen. So they didn’t really understand the pressure of the situation, and they just rose to the occasion.

Baptism by fire, though, can be a good thing as far as future dividends go, and that’s what the Wildcats are hoping for this year. Angie Murphy said last season’s experience got “those jitters out.” She called this group “hungry.”

“They’re very confident in themselves and each other,” she said. “If they can stay that way, the sky’s the limit.”

They’ll have a pair of seniors to help steer them, too, in Anna Nielsen and Lexi Stremlow, Taylor’s sister, who averaged 5.6 points per game last year.

Nielsen missed last year because of injury. Murphy said “getting her back is huge,” adding of the duo in general, “I couldn’t ask for two better senior leaders — I’m just thankful to have the seniors I have to lead this group, they’re a fun bunch.”

They’re also a very talented bunch, which is why the adversity they’re going through now — adjusting to life without Taylor Stremlow for the foreseeable future — hasn’t spoiled their good attitudes.

One foot in front of the other, get a little bit better every day, see where it takes you.

“We lost a big piece of the puzzle, but we’ve still got a ton of great pieces. It’s just about redoing the puzzle that works with the kids we’ve got to make them successful,” Murphy said.

“Our goals haven’t changed. The path to get there has changed a little bit.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

