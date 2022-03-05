Why struggling to score didn't stop Randolph's girls basketball team from winning big in sectional finals

McFARLAND — Chad Kaufman came to McFarland High School prepared on Saturday afternoon, in more ways than one.

The Randolph girls basketball coach not only had the winning game plan — the Rockets extended their undefeated season with a 43-31 victory over Albany in the WIAA Division 5 sectional finals, punching the program’s first trip to state in 21 years — he also was ready for what happened next.

He brought his own scissors.

Tucked away somewhere during the game, there they sat on top of the folded-in bleachers behind the basket as the Rockets readied to cut down the net.

“Not overconfident,” he said. “Just knowing if we came in here and did what we had to do, they were going to have an opportunity to do that.”

Kaufman said the Rockets, Trailways West Conference champions and regional champions last season and this season, didn’t get to cut down the net after any of those four achievements.

They did Saturday, and the inside-out tandem of sisters Presley and Jorey Buwalda were a big reason why, combining for 35 of the 43 points.

But defense combined with patience and certain other intangibles made a whole lot bigger difference.

Randolph (29-0), the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to both the coaches poll and the Associated Press poll, surged to a 13-4 lead over the first 8 minutes of the contest but then went into a funk, scoring just once — on junior post Maddie DeVries’ roll to the basket — during a span of 12:23.

And that allowed Albany (25-2), ranked ninth in the coaches poll and 10th in the AP poll, to take a 21-15 early in the second half.

“We were letting them dictate our offense,” Jorey Buwalda, who had 19 points, said of the Comets' pressure-and-collapse defense.

Finally, senior guard Abby Katsma’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 15:35 remaining ended the drought, making it 21-18.

“It felt like an eternity,” Kaufman said, “but we got over that hump.”

Indeed, the Rockets did. Jorey Buwalda followed with a putback on their ensuing possession and then she had another putback with 13:20 to go, giving Randolph the lead again at 22-21.

“It’s frustrating,” Presley Buwalda said of the long interruption in offense. “But then again, we know that if we play defense and we just ease our way back into it — patience is key with us.

“Just being patient is what brought us back into that game.”

Albany took the lead back briefly on a baseline jumper by Payton Wacholz that made it 23-22, but Presley Buwalda answered a bit later with an and-one to make it 25-22 and then with 7:48 remaining she canned a triple from the right wing to make it 29-23.

The Comets’ chances were on the ropes, and they were only able to delay the inevitable a bit longer before ultimately succumbing.

“We’ve been dreaming of this ever since third grade,” said Presley Buwalda, a four-year varsity player who was 6 of 6 at the free throw line down the stretch to ice the game. “It’s definitely a moment we’ll remember forever.”

A moment a year in waiting, too.

It was in this round last year that Randolph surged to a 10-2 lead against Mishicot before getting stuck in neutral and suffering a 57-29 loss to the eventual Division 4 state champs.

Everyone returned for the 2021-22 campaign, and they didn’t forget that feeling.

They couldn’t. Kaufman reminded them of it before Saturday’s game.

And that reminder helped.

“It really did,” Jorey Buwalda said. “It picked everyone up.

“We were like, ‘We’re not going to go through the same thing we did last year.’ We wanted to do better, and we did.”

And in so doing, they sent Randolph back to state for the first time since 2001, the only other year the program made it to the final weekend.

“I called a timeout (late) in that game last year and said, ‘We’re going to get back to this moment, and we’re going to finish the job,’” Kaufman recalled. “And we did it. How many people get an opportunity to say that?"

Mission accomplished.

The Rockets are headed up to the Resch Center in Green Bay for a date in Friday morning’s state semifinals. Their opponent — either Highland, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption or the winner of Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic and Northwood, who are playing Sunday afternoon — is yet to be determined by seeding criteria.

“We got there. That was another step we needed to take,” Kaufman said. “But we’re not done.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.