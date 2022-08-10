Why Middleton girls basketball coach Jeff Kind decided to retire after 30-year run

For the first time in 30 years, Middleton will have a new girls basketball coach during the 2022-23 season.

That is the reality after Cardinals coach Jeff Kind, one of the state's winningest coaches and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, decided to retire and turned in his resignation this week.

“It was a difficult decision because I still enjoy coaching,” the 68-year-old Kind said Wednesday morning. “Right now, there are really good kids coming up in younger grades. There is a chance to build the program and be successful. If I stayed this year, I’d probably stay another five years."

But Kind said sometimes a person just has to realize the time is right to say, "That's enough" and move forward.

"So, it was a good run," Kind said.

The job opening was posted Tuesday, said Jamie Sims, athletic director for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

“I have nothing but admiration for Jeff,” Sims said Tuesday night. “I’m also super excited to see where this will take us.”

Sims praised the legacy Kind built at Middleton, where he coached the last 30 years of a 44-year career in girls and boys basketball that included stops in Kohler and Cuba City.

Sims said Kind thought it was the right time to step down and enter the next phase of his life.

Kind said his wife, Linda, now has a job in Tomahawk and they decided to relocate to Phillips.

“I fully support his decision and I fully understand it,” Sims said.

Kind compiled a 634-291 overall record as a varsity girls coach, the fifth winningest mark in girls basketball state history, according to WisSports.net records.

Middleton advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament 12 times, all under Kind’s direction.

“Every time you get to state, it’s really special,” Kind said.

Middleton finished as runner-up four times — in 1993 (to Janesville Parker), 2003 (Oshkosh West), 2011 (Glendale Nicolet) and 2019 (Bay Port).

Kind said there were too many career highlights to mention, but he said the 1993 state tournament at the University of Wisconsin Field House was particularly memorable.

Middleton defeated Hartford 58-55 in a quarterfinal, then topped Fond du Lac 57-56 in a semifinal in which Angie (Halbleib) Murphy scored 44 points for the Cardinals. In a much-anticipated finals showdown, Parker won the title game 58-40 — a contest that featured standouts Jennah (Burkholder) Hartwig of Parker and Murphy, who’s the Verona girls basketball coach.

“The Field House was a full house,” Kind said. “It was packed. That had never happened before.”

Another memorable, albeit disappointing, occurrence came in 2020 when he said, “We got the plug pulled on us.”

The Cardinals’ 2019-20 team was 25-1 entering the Division 1 state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, but that team didn’t get to play its state semifinal because the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament the night before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some considered that Kind’s best team.

“It’s a life lesson,” Kind said in March 2020. “It’s all about what we learn in high school sports, and that is the ultimate goal. … We talked about you control a lot of things and we controlled most of the controllables, but that there are things you just don’t have power over.

“Down the road, this is something you will always remember. I am proud I was able to coach them. All season, they were able to rise to the occasion. We just don’t have the pen in our hand for the last chapter.”

Bay Port edged Middleton 50-49 on a basket in the final seconds in the 2019 title game.

Kind, who formerly taught physics and astronomy, built a strong foundation for the girls basketball program. Now a new coach will lead the way.

Sims said he expected there would be good internal and external candidates for the girls basketball job and believed “fresh blood will take (the program) to new heights.”

Sims also said Weston Lagerhausen was named Middleton’s boys swimming coach. R.J. Leiferman, who had coached the boys and girls swimming teams, will remain the girls swimming coach, Sims said.

Madison Edgewood selects girls golf coach

The perennially strong Madison Edgewood girls golf team has a new leader this season.

Edgewood named Corey Sielaff as girls golf coach.

Sielaff will be in her third year as a social studies teacher and sixth season as assistant varsity girls basketball coach this school year at Edgewood, said Crusaders athletic director Ben Voss, describing Sielaff as an avid golfer.

Longtime coach Peggy Gierhart stepped down after directing the Crusaders to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last year at University Ridge Golf Course. Edgewood placed sixth.

Gierhart was Edgewood’s head coach for 18 years and also was an assistant for two years. She led Edgewood to 13 WIAA Division 2 state championships and three runner-up finishes at state.

Gierhart was a Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club inductee earlier this year.

The first girls golf practices of this WIAA season began Monday. The first competitions can be Thursday.