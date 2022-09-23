Where several Madison-area high school athletes made verbal commitments

DeForest senior Jaelyn Derlein recently announced on Twitter that she has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for women’s basketball.

Derlein, a 5-foot-9 guard, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger East Conference last season. She missed part of the season due to injury but wound up averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.1 assists per game for the Norskies.

UW-Parkside is an NCAA Division II program in Somers, near Kenosha.

Derlein tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UW Parkside! I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends that have supported me through this adventure. Looking forward to the next chapter!”

Other recent commitments

McFarland senior Adrienne Kirch, a 5-7 guard, has verbally committed to Edgewood College for women's basketball.

Kirch was a second-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference last season. She averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans.

She tweeted: “SUPER excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic careers at Edgewood College! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for supporting me! Could not be happier to be an Eagle!”

In baseball, Madison La Follette senior infielder Devin Coyle verbally committed to St. Mary’s University in Minnesota. He was an honorable-mention all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference last season.

He tweeted: “I’m extremely blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota! I cannot thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends enough for their support along the way.”

Sun Prairie West senior pitcher and infielder Jackson Hunley verbally committed for baseball to Lewis University in Illinois.

He had played for the Sun Prairie baseball team. The Sun Prairie school district now has two high schools — East and West.

“We are extremely happy for and proud of Jackson on his announced commitment to Lewis University,” Sun Prairie East baseball coach Jack Marchese said. “They are getting a great student-athlete and an even better person.”

Marchese was named the Sun Prairie East baseball coach following Rob Hamilton’s retirement. Sun Prairie West is in the process of hiring a coach.

Hunley tweeted: “I am humbled and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Lewis University. I would like to thank my parents for the constant traveling and support throughout my career. I would also like to thank my teammates and friends for their constant support through the ups and downs. Lastly, I would like to thank Greg Reinhard and the coaches at GRB Rays baseball for turning me into the player and person I am today.”