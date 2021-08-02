Whatever the season, McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt strives for excellence as All-Area Girls Athlete of the Year

She also was her school’s WIAA scholar-athlete, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley said.

“She just gets along with everybody,” Ackley said. “There are no issues with Katie. She’s coachable, unbelievably polite. She’s extremely bright and works extremely hard.”

For her efforts, Hildebrandt was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Girls Athlete of the Year.

“She just was a really easy kid to coach and teach,” said McFarland girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune, who praised Hildebrandt’s dedication. “She did whatever you asked of her. She asked great questions.”

Hildebrandt acknowledged it was a challenging year, with the winter season beginning late for McFarland due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County health and gathering orders and with the Spartans’ volleyball season sandwiched between basketball and soccer.

But she said she was thankful “to be able to play the sports I love.”

“I couldn’t have had a better senior year,” said Hildebrandt, savoring the friendships she made during high school.