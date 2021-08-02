Whatever the season, McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt strives for excellence as All-Area Girls Athlete of the Year

Katie Hildebrandt definitely plays favorites.
That means the sport she’s playing at that moment — whether it’s basketball, soccer or volleyball — is the one she most loves.
“I just work hard on whatever sport I’m playing and I focus on that,” she said.
The 6-foot-2 Hildebrandt played those three sports in prominent fashion all four years at McFarland, earning 12 letters in the process.
Playing goalkeeper, she was a Rock Valley Conference first-team selection who helped lead the undefeated Spartans to their first WIAA Division 3 state championship in girls soccer last month in Milwaukee. She was named an honorable mention All-State choice by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
She was a middle blocker for McFarland’s volleyball team which, bumped up from its normal classification, advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring.
Hildebrandt, a North Dakota State commit for basketball, was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 honorable mention All-State choice and a first-team all-conference pick.
Hildebrandt averaged 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Spartans, who reached the Division 2 sectional finals this past winter, and she was named to the WBCA All-Star Game in Division 2.
She also was her school’s WIAA scholar-athlete, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley said.
“She just gets along with everybody,” Ackley said. “There are no issues with Katie. She’s coachable, unbelievably polite. She’s extremely bright and works extremely hard.”
For her efforts, Hildebrandt was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Girls Athlete of the Year.
“She just was a really easy kid to coach and teach,” said McFarland girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune, who praised Hildebrandt’s dedication. “She did whatever you asked of her. She asked great questions.”
Hildebrandt acknowledged it was a challenging year, with the winter season beginning late for McFarland due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County health and gathering orders and with the Spartans’ volleyball season sandwiched between basketball and soccer.
But she said she was thankful “to be able to play the sports I love.”
“I couldn’t have had a better senior year,” said Hildebrandt, savoring the friendships she made during high school.
It ended on the highest of notes playing on a top-ranked soccer team that she said was “one of the best teams I’ve gotten to play with. It was great to experience state, not only winning it but all the memories that go along with state and the deep run.”
She had four saves, including two critical late-game saves (one diving, one leaping), in a 2-0 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in a state semifinal. She had three saves in McFarland’s 4-1 title-game victory over top-seeded Plymouth.
McFarland had 11 shutouts in a 16-0-0 season.
“(The Spartans’ defenders) work together phenomenally,” she said. “I definitely wouldn’t have as many saves if they weren’t in front of me. They prevent a lot of them and when it’s my turn to do something, I do it.”
“Katie has been up for it,” McFarland girls soccer coach T.J. DiPrizio said. “She had big games against Oregon, Sun Prairie and MG (Monona Grove), in our conference games and against (Madison) Edgewood. I’m a little disappointed she’s doing basketball in college. I thought she could have been a great goalie some place.”
Fortune watched Hildebrandt play a JV match early in her freshman season and decided Hildebrandt could help the varsity right away.
“She just can move so well for her size and can anticipate so well,” said Fortune, who was contacted by college volleyball coaches interested in Hildebrandt.
She became a four-year starter as a middle blocker, including earning honorable mention All-State selection from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association as a junior when McFarland advanced to the Division 2 state title match in 2019.
A back injury this spring hampered Hildebrandt in volleyball until she came on late in the regular season and during the Spartans’ postseason run.
Hildebrandt, who was in National Honor Society and student council, said being a student came first for her — before she put in extra practice.
Ackley said Hildebrandt was one of three students recognized for competing in 12 sports seasons and graduating with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Ackley said Hildebrandt has personality, good character, athletic ability and leadership qualities.
“She’s a nice, kind-hearted person,” Fortune said.
She’s already started at North Dakota State, where she plans to study interior design.
“I’m super-excited for my next chapter,” Hildebrandt said.