What you should know about the pairings for Badger Challenge girls basketball, boys hockey events
Pairings for the 2021-22 Badger Challenge girls basketball event Friday and Saturday at Monroe were announced by the Badger Conference.

The format to determine the matchups is different this year after the 16-team Badger Conference went to an East-West alignment and four four-team quads.

That means the games involving the top teams will feature Monona Grove (Southeast 1) playing Reedsburg (Northwest 1) on Friday night and Oregon (Southwest 1) playing Beaver Dam (Northeast 1) on Saturday night.

The schedule at Monroe:

Friday – DeForest vs. Monroe, 6 p.m.

Monona Grove vs. Reedsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – Stoughton vs. Sauk Prairie, 11 a.m.

Fort Atkinson vs. Portage, 12:40 p.m.

Watertown vs. Mount Horeb, 2:20 p.m.

Milton vs. Baraboo, 4 p.m.

Waunakee vs. Madison Edgewood, 5:40 p.m.

Oregon vs. Beaver Dam, 7:20 p.m.

Badger Challenge boys hockey

In addition, there is a Badger Challenge for boys hockey scheduled Saturday, with games in Oregon and Waunakee. 

The schedule:

Saturday:

Monroe-Stoughton, 2:30 p.m., Oregon HS ice rink 

Oregon-Monona Grove, 5 p.m., Oregon HS ice rink 

Sauk Prairie-Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m., Oregon HS ice rink 

Milton-Baraboo, 2:30 p.m., the Ice Pond, Waunakee

DeForest-Reedsburg, 5 p.m., the Ice Pond, Waunakee

Waunakee-Madison Edgewood, 7:30 p.m., the Ice Pond, Waunakee

