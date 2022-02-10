What makes Anni Salettel Beaver Dam girls basketball's 'silent assassin'

Each high school girls basketball season brings different personalities to any roster.

You’ll get team leaders, the “we’re here to work” players, and the players that love to have fun. You’ll even get the athletic ones who make you keep wondering how they do some things on the court.

For Beaver Dam, the Golden Beavers have all of them and then some. They also have a quiet one in sophomore Anni Salettel.

“She’s definitely a quiet person outside of the court,” Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke said. “When you get in the game, you don’t even see her because you’ve got a bunch of loudmouths on our team. Then there’s Anni and she’ll hit three 3s and not have any expressions.

"She definitely is a silent assassin.”

That was evident in Tuesday's Badger East Conference game between the Golden Beavers — the fourth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the Associated Press and fifth-ranked team by the WisSports.net coaches poll — and Waunakee.

Salettel led the Golden Beavers (20-2, 12-1 Badger East) with a team-high three triples on the night — each one of them critical hits against the Warriors (15-7, 9-4).

“It definitely gets the momentum moving,” Salettel said. “Once we get the momentum moving, we can really get going and get that lead ahead.”

She led the Golden Beavers with 15 points in the 53-45 victory over the Warriors.

“She had a great game. Anni stepped up,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She’s got a lot of opportunities to play in some big games for us last year. She had a big game (Tuesday night). She was pretty clutch in this game, on both ends of the floor, both offensively and defensively.”

Salettel’s first 3 of the night was with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half to give the Golden Beavers a 24-19 lead. It started a 7-0 run to close out the first half, giving Beaver Dam a 28-19 lead.

“It’s in our scouting report that she’s a great shooter,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “She’s one of the better shooters in the conference. It’s tough because you do have to put so much emphasis. If you guard them up on the perimeter well, they can beat you up inside (with Wilke and junior Kylie Wittnebel). If you take away the inside, they can beat you from the outside.

“When Ava Bryan went to the bench, it changed our game plan, not allowing us to guard Wilke with one person.”

Wilke and Wittnebel finished the night with 11 points apiece.

Salettel’s next 3-pointer gave Beaver Dam a 42-32 lead with 7:11 left in the game, and a little over a minute later she drained her third and final triple with 6:04 left to go up 45-34.

“She’s done that all year,” Wilke said. “She’s hit a big 3 when we needed her too. Also, she can get to the rim when they’re over-playing her. She’s been a really big part of our team this year. In order for us to have success, she’s going to need to be big in our run.”

The Golden Beavers' next two games will be tough. Beaver Dam travels to Watertown on Friday and then next Thursday will head to Monona Grove for the inaugural Badger East Conference title game.

Salettel finished with eight points against the Silver Eagles on Jan. 20, which helped the Golden Beavers seize a 62-49 win.

Salettel has had success for the Golden Beavers, averaging 8.5 points per game and has made 14 of 34 2-pointers and 43 of 118 3-pointers. But that’s not all she can do. She has 40 assists on the season as well.

“I’m definitely a shooter,” she said. “I love that outside shot as you can tell. I also like getting my teammates the ball. I like to make the right play.”

Because of her quiet demeanor, as well as Beaver Dam’s style of play with a team-first mentality, Salettel often finds herself open on the perimeter.

“When you get down against Beaver Dam, they’re so good in so many different aspects of the game,” Richter said. “When we have to start trapping and leaving people open on the backside, they can handle it well, often. It gives their kids open looks and with their guards, if you give them open looks all of them can knock it down.”

“Teams sometimes do that. I don’t know, once I’m open I guess I’m going to shoot it,” Salettel added of the defense losing track of her sometimes. “Ever since I was younger, my parents have always told me, my coaches have always told me that no matter how you’re shooting, you’re a good shooter and you’ve just got to let it go.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

