PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

West is best in battle of Sun Prairie girls basketball teams

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

SUN PRAIRIE — For the very first time, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West faced off in girls basketball Saturday night.

Based on the makeup of the rosters when the Sun Prairie school district split into two high schools, the outcome wasn’t totally unexpected.

Sophomore forward Allison Schmidt had a game-high 20 points in leading host Sun Prairie West to a 77-46 victory over Sun Prairie East in a Big Eight Conference game dubbed the “Prairie Battle.”

Senior guard Marie Outlay scored 16 points, while sophomore guard Naveya Jackson had 14, sophomore guard Ceanna Froh 11 and senior guard Antionique Auston 10.

"The girls have great chemistry," Sun Prairie West coach Ronda McLin said. "We talk about making sure we are sharing the ball and everyone is utilizing their strengths. That's where we get that balanced offense. ... We want to make sure everyone gets involved." 

Sun Prairie West (5-2 overall, 5-1 Big Eight), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, won its third consecutive game.

The Wolves outscored the Cardinals 16-5 in the final 9 minutes, 41 seconds of the first half and took a 29-15 lead into halftime. Sun Prairie West, using an effective zone defense and getting out in transition better from using pressure, then went on a 26-6 run after the break to race to a 55-21 lead.

"We were pretty slow to come out," Auston said. "But once the second half started, we came out hard and strong, and we just pushed the ball. We did what we needed to do." 

Last season, Sun Prairie, under coach John Olson’s direction, had shared the Big Eight girls basketball title with Verona and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.

But the majority of key remaining players from that team landed at Sun Prairie West when the school district divided and the new school — West — opened this fall.

Those players included first-team all-conference players Outlay and Avree Antony and second-team all-conference choice Auston.

Marie Outlay

Outlay

Colorado State commit Antony remains sidelined by a knee injury suffered in the regional final last season. McLin said she hopes Antony will return later in the season. 

But Auston and Outlay and senior forward Makiah Hawk have propelled the Wolves’ balanced attack to a fast start under McLin, formerly the Madison East girls basketball coach.

Auston entered the game averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, complemented by Outlay (12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists) and Hawk (8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds). Hawk didn’t play after colliding with a teammate and suffering an injury in warmups, McLin said. 

Ronda McLin

McLin

Senior post Lucy Strey, who entered the game averaging 16.3 points, had a team-high 16 points for Sun Prairie East (2-6, 2-4), coached by Olson. Freshman guards Kiya Dixon and Keira Martin each scored seven points. 

Sun Prairie East has one senior, five juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen on a 16-player varsity roster. Sun Prairie West listed four seniors, no juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman among its 13 players.

"The first half we played very well," Olson said. "You get tired. We have talked about that our depth has to get a little stronger and a little better. But it will come with experience. We don't have a lot of experience on the varsity level. They will just get better and better. 

"When you are starting two freshmen and playing three, four and five freshmen, I thought we did very well. I thought that first half was something we could build on. ... I don't think people expected that, very frankly. That wasn't expected, except by us." 

The Cardinals did a good job controlling the tempo early in the game and preventing the Wolves from getting into transition.

The Wolves then began to pull away in the first half led by the 5-8 Auston’s defense and passing.

She made a length-of-the-court pass to Outlay, who scored on a layup to give Sun Prairie West an 18-11 lead with 6:46 left in the first half. Auston then delivered another assist, which Schmidt collected and scored inside for a 20-11 lead.

After Auston came up with a steal, she passed to Froh, who made a 3-point shot — giving the Wolves a 23-13 lead with 2:37 remaining.

The 6-0 Schmidt, off an assist from Froh, scored inside and Sun Prairie West was in control 25-13. Schmidt had 10 points in the first half, while Outlay added seven in the first 18 minutes.

Auston said the Wolves have good chemistry, adding: "We are always willing to push each other to the highest limit, so I think that brings us a higher connection." 

Seventh-ranked Verona is leading conference play in the early going, chased by a logjam of teams including Sun Prairie West, Madison La Follette, Madison East, Middleton and Janesville Craig.

McLin said she coached several of the Sun Prairie West girls previously during AAU and was excited to see the roster when she was hired for the Wolves' job. 

"It was heartfelt to know that I would get back to coaching them in high school," she said, 

The Wolves were able to pull away for victory in the first meeting between the teams. McLin said staying composed was critical. 

"It was a really big game," McLin said. "There are a lot of emotions. But the biggest thing I talked to the girls about was making sure that those were controlled emotions."

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

