West is best in battle of Sun Prairie girls basketball teams

SUN PRAIRIE — For the very first time, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West faced off in girls basketball Saturday night.
Based on the makeup of the rosters when the Sun Prairie school district split into two high schools, the outcome wasn’t totally unexpected.
Sophomore forward Allison Schmidt had a game-high 20 points in leading host Sun Prairie West to a 77-46 victory over Sun Prairie East in a Big Eight Conference game dubbed the “Prairie Battle.”
Senior guard Marie Outlay scored 16 points, while sophomore guard Naveya Jackson had 14, sophomore guard Ceanna Froh 11 and senior guard Antionique Auston 10.
"The girls have great chemistry," Sun Prairie West coach Ronda McLin said. "We talk about making sure we are sharing the ball and everyone is utilizing their strengths. That's where we get that balanced offense. ... We want to make sure everyone gets involved."
People are also reading…
Sun Prairie West (5-2 overall, 5-1 Big Eight), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, won its third consecutive game.
The Wolves outscored the Cardinals 16-5 in the final 9 minutes, 41 seconds of the first half and took a 29-15 lead into halftime. Sun Prairie West, using an effective zone defense and getting out in transition better from using pressure, then went on a 26-6 run after the break to race to a 55-21 lead.
"We were pretty slow to come out," Auston said. "But once the second half started, we came out hard and strong, and we just pushed the ball. We did what we needed to do."
Last season, Sun Prairie, under coach John Olson’s direction, had shared the Big Eight girls basketball title with Verona and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
But the majority of key remaining players from that team landed at Sun Prairie West when the school district divided and the new school — West — opened this fall.
Those players included first-team all-conference players Outlay and Avree Antony and second-team all-conference choice Auston.
Colorado State commit Antony remains sidelined by a knee injury suffered in the regional final last season. McLin said she hopes Antony will return later in the season.
But Auston and Outlay and senior forward Makiah Hawk have propelled the Wolves’ balanced attack to a fast start under McLin, formerly the Madison East girls basketball coach.
Auston entered the game averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, complemented by Outlay (12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists) and Hawk (8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds). Hawk didn’t play after colliding with a teammate and suffering an injury in warmups, McLin said.
Senior post Lucy Strey, who entered the game averaging 16.3 points, had a team-high 16 points for Sun Prairie East (2-6, 2-4), coached by Olson. Freshman guards Kiya Dixon and Keira Martin each scored seven points.
Sun Prairie East has one senior, five juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen on a 16-player varsity roster. Sun Prairie West listed four seniors, no juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman among its 13 players.
"The first half we played very well," Olson said. "You get tired. We have talked about that our depth has to get a little stronger and a little better. But it will come with experience. We don't have a lot of experience on the varsity level. They will just get better and better.
"When you are starting two freshmen and playing three, four and five freshmen, I thought we did very well. I thought that first half was something we could build on. ... I don't think people expected that, very frankly. That wasn't expected, except by us."
The Cardinals did a good job controlling the tempo early in the game and preventing the Wolves from getting into transition.
The Wolves then began to pull away in the first half led by the 5-8 Auston’s defense and passing.
She made a length-of-the-court pass to Outlay, who scored on a layup to give Sun Prairie West an 18-11 lead with 6:46 left in the first half. Auston then delivered another assist, which Schmidt collected and scored inside for a 20-11 lead.
After Auston came up with a steal, she passed to Froh, who made a 3-point shot — giving the Wolves a 23-13 lead with 2:37 remaining.
The 6-0 Schmidt, off an assist from Froh, scored inside and Sun Prairie West was in control 25-13. Schmidt had 10 points in the first half, while Outlay added seven in the first 18 minutes.
Auston said the Wolves have good chemistry, adding: "We are always willing to push each other to the highest limit, so I think that brings us a higher connection."
Seventh-ranked Verona is leading conference play in the early going, chased by a logjam of teams including Sun Prairie West, Madison La Follette, Madison East, Middleton and Janesville Craig.
McLin said she coached several of the Sun Prairie West girls previously during AAU and was excited to see the roster when she was hired for the Wolves' job.
"It was heartfelt to know that I would get back to coaching them in high school," she said,
The Wolves were able to pull away for victory in the first meeting between the teams. McLin said staying composed was critical.
"It was a really big game," McLin said. "There are a lot of emotions. But the biggest thing I talked to the girls about was making sure that those were controlled emotions."
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving