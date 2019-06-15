In her last high school basketball game, Monroe’s Sydney Hilliard scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals to help her Division 2 South All-Stars team pull away in the fourth quarter for an 88-69 victory over the North at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Five girls all-star games, each consisting of class of 2019 players forming North and South teams for each of the WIAA’s five enrollment divisions, were held on Saturday. Five boys games will be held Saturday.
Hilliard will play for the University of Wisconsin in the fall. Her Monroe teammate, Emily Benzschawel, added seven points.
Whitefish Bay’s Ellie Clements went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and led the South with 21 points.
The North got 19 points from Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher.
D1: South 90, North 85
Six of the South’s eight players scored in double figures, led by Lake Geneva Badger’s Jada Moss with 15 points, and a 33-13 scoring run in the third quarter set the stage for a victory over the North in the Division 1 game.
Janesville Craig’s Emily Pierson added 13 points for the South, and Grace Crowley of Mequon Homestead totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds. The South held a 54-34 rebound advantage.
Shea Dechant of Kimberly scored 22 points to lead the North.
D3: North 84, South 70
Lexi Wagner of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau scored 19 points as the North team took a 16-8 lead after one quarter and went on a 28-19 run in the third quarter to beat the South in the Division 3 game.
Emily Neff of Hayward and Madelyn Granica of Amery added 14 points each for the North. Bonnie Jensen of Greendale Martin Luther scored 16 points and Sydney Schultz of Mayville 12 for the South. Katelyn Meister of Wisconsin Dells added eight points and seven rebounds.
D4: North 72, South 66
The North defense held the South to 26 second-half points to wipe out a 40-35 halftime deficit in the Division 4 game. The winners got 10 points and 15 rebounds from Teryn Karlstad of Eau Claire Regis and 12 points from Erika Simmons of Melrose-Mindoro.
Belleville’s Rachael Heittola led the South with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Alexandra Dornfeld of Markesan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. The teams combined to shoot 7-for-48 from 3-point range.
D5: South 74, North 62
The South finished the game with a 22-15 scoring run to pull away from a two-point halftime lead in the Division 3 game.
Rio’s Jordyn Hutzler totaled 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the South, and Erin Krachey of Wauzeka-Steubenadded 11 points.
The North got 10 points and nine rebounds from Alison Leslie of Clayton and 10 points from Kenadi Diedrich of Athens.