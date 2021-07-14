WBCA All-Star girls basketball: After a long wait, Memorial's Mia Morel takes a magnificent final bow

With no senior season to prepare for, Morel has been a frequent visitor to the Princeton Club, working on exercises focused on strengthening her knee and putting up a lot of shots in the gymnasium.

With Wednesday’s All-Star game now behind her, Morel is focusing on the next chapter of her basketball career. She leaves on Friday for California Baptist University in Riverside, Calif., where she will play for the NCAA Division I Lancers in the Western Athletic Conference.

Morel can't wait to see how she fits in with a Baptist squad that finished 26-1 last season, with the only loss coming to Rice in the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. California Baptist wasn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament despite a 24-0 regular-season record, because it was in the third year of a four-year transition process to full Division I membership.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is seeing how I can reach my full potential in basketball, because I know I haven’t hit it yet,” Morel said. “College is definitely going to make me realize what I can improve on and what I’m really good at. I think going out there and really finding out who I am as a player is what I’m most excited for.”