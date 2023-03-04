MADISON — There’s an unknown factor heading into the postseason. No one really knows what will happen until a team is in the thick of it.

It’s no different for the second-seeded Waupun girls basketball team, which had an unlikely hero in sophomore Rowan Harder step up to help defeat top-seeded Prairie du Chien, 50-40, on Saturday in the WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Edgewood High School to advance to a second straight state tournament next week at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

“Rowan’s different,” said Waupun junior and Marquette commit Kayl Petersen, who finished with 11 points. “She’ll give us 18 points a game and then she’ll have some rough games, but I’m so glad she decided to break out right now. This is exactly what we needed from her.”

While the Blackhawks put most of their focus on Petersen, fellow junior Gracie Gopalan and sophomore Lydia Aalsma, Harder reaped the rewards with career highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors (21-7).

“They’ve got other girls who stepped up tonight,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “We couldn’t stop their penetration on Gracie and they’re a great team. Taking those two (Gopalan and Petersen) away, we gave up some easy buckets to a couple of girls who don’t normally score. (Harder) scored 18 points. We just couldn’t get her taken away. We couldn’t (focus on her) because then we would give up other things. The whole game, the ball bounced right into her hands.”

Harder couldn't figure out the Blackhawks' strategy.

“I thought after a while they were going to catch on, but they didn’t,” she said.

Petersen wasn’t surprised by Harder’s performance, though.

“Rowan can get aggressive and that’s what we needed out of her,” Petersen said. “She wasn’t going to let anybody take rebounds from her. That’s not her. We fight in practice and she carries it over for games."

Waupun coach Tim Aalsma admitted no one expected Harder to step up the way she did, but did say “over the last month of the season (we saw her) become a threat for us, offensively.”

“We’ve known what she can do, it’s just the belief in herself to go do it,” he added. “We provided her opportunities. Tonight, it was one of those deals where the ball found her multiple times and she was able to finish under pressure.”

Prairie du Chien (22-5) initially took a 5-2 lead on a triple by senior Ashlyn Knapp just 2 minutes, 4 seconds into the game. Knapp led the Blackhawks with 12 points — all from beyond the arc.

“We knew No. 20 was a great shooter, a great scorer overall,” Tim Aalsma said. “She was a tough matchup for us. As we started the game, we were hesitant to go into our trapping defense because we knew she could get open and get loose on us. She did a couple of times and the girls were like, ‘Hey, can we get out of that defense now?’ I said, ‘No.’ The corner shots she’s made have been out of their in-bound plays and they’ve done a good job of finding her. We just stuck to that game plan.”

That’s when Harder planted her feet near the post and scored two buckets and a free throw to kick start an 11-0 run to give the Warriors a 13-5 lead with 12:07 remaining until the break.

Gopalan added to the lead with back-to-back layups, putting the defending Division 3 state champions up 17-9 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half. Gopalan finished with six points, all of which came in the first half.

Prairie du Chien senior Shayla Straka’s and-one with 1:31 remaining in the first half cut the deficit to 23-19. However, Harder got another bucket in the post 8 seconds later, which helped the Warriors go into halftime with a 25-19 lead.

Harder and Lydia Aalsma both had a bucket apiece to start a 7-3 run, which ended with a three-point play by Harder to go up 32-22 with 14:03 left.

Prairie du Chien sophomore Tessa Czajkowski Higgins made two free throws before a 7-0 run by Waupun, which included a five-point spurt by Lydia Aalsma, put the Warriors up 39-25 with 8:37 left.

To cap off her incredible night, Harder sandwiched a pair of free throws by Straka at 1:23 and a 3-pointer by Knapp at 58 seconds between a pair of free throws at 1:54 and a bucket with 43 seconds left to put the Warriors up 49-40.

“She wants it,” Tim Aalsma said. “It was seeing that she made two free throws in a row. Rowan doesn’t do that. As she’s feeling better about herself, you can see the confidence growing. When you make shots, that’s what happens for her.

“For her, she’s MVP in terms of all the things we’ve asked her to do all season.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Edgewood High School