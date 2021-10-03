 Skip to main content
Waunakee's Lauren Meudt makes college commitment for basketball
Waunakee's Lauren Meudt makes college commitment for basketball

Waunakee senior Lauren Meudt announced on Twitter she has orally committed to attend the University of Illinois-Springfield and plans to compete in women’s basketball.

Meudt, a 5-foot-10 guard, was an honorable-mention selection as a junior on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.

Waunakee played a shortened schedule after starting the season later amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois-Springfield is an NCAA Division II program.

Meudt tweeted: “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Illinois Springfield to continue my academic and basketball career! Thank you to the coaches, friends and teammates that have helped me get here, and @CoachThousand and @coachkotas for this opportunity!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

