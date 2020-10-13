Waunakee's Elena Maier commits to Kent State for women's basketball

Waunakee senior Elena Maier announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Kent State University in Ohio and plans to play women’s college basketball.

The 5-foot-9 Maier was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Badger North Conference in 2019-20. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team (which includes all divisions).

Maier averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

Waunakee finished 19-6 overall, including 10-4 in the Badger North, which was good for third place. Third-seeded Waunakee defeated Janesville Parker 68-37 and Lake Geneva Badger 75-35 in postseason, before dropping a 70-58 decision to Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

She tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I have committed to Kent State University to further my academic and basketball career. Thank you, Coach Starkey and the KSU staff, for this opportunity. So grateful to my coaches, friends & family who have helped me reach this level. Go Flashes!”

Maier wasn’t able to play golf for Waunakee this season after sustaining a knee injury playing AAU basketball, Waunakee girls golf coach Paul Miller had said before golf season.

