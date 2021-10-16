 Skip to main content
Waunakee's Ashley Sawicki makes college decision for basketball
Waunakee's Ashley Sawicki (40) shoots over the Oregon defense during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 girls basketball regional semifinal game between the teams at Baraboo High School in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Waunakee senior Ashley Sawicki announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has orally committed to St. Cloud State University and plans to compete in women’s basketball.

St. Cloud State is an NCAA Division II program in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Sawicki, a 6-foot-1 forward, was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.

Sawicki tweeted: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Saint Cloud State University to continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank all my coaches, family and teammates who helped to make this possible! I can't wait to see what the future holds!”

