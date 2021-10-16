Waunakee's Ashley Sawicki makes college decision for basketball

Waunakee senior Ashley Sawicki announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has orally committed to St. Cloud State University and plans to compete in women’s basketball.
St. Cloud State is an NCAA Division II program in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Sawicki, a 6-foot-1 forward, was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.
Sawicki tweeted: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Saint Cloud State University to continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank all my coaches, family and teammates who helped to make this possible! I can't wait to see what the future holds!”