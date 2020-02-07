Waunakee rides clutch perimeter shooting, late defense past Reedsburg in girls basketball

REEDSBURG — Waunakee’s Elena Maier knew what to expect Friday night.

After Maier’s 15-footer from the right elbow as time expired gave Waunakee a come-from-behind, two-point victory over Reedsburg in the teams’ first meeting last month, the 5-foot-9 junior anticipated another rugged battle in the rematch.

“For sure, especially since last game we won it on a buzzer-beater,” Maier said. “We knew they were going to come out strong. At home, Reedsburg has a full crowd, a full gym, and they come out to fight.”

Waunakee made several timely 3-pointers, held Reedsburg scoreless in the final 2 minutes, 21 seconds and made enough free throws down the stretch to secure a 48-42 Badger North Conference girls basketball victory.

“Reedsburg is a strong, physical team that seems to make big shots,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, with the way it happened at home. So, we prepared for that the last couple practices. We made (the practices) competitive and we made them physical because we knew that’s the type of game it was going to be tonight. Fortunately, we made some plays down the stretch to get the win.”