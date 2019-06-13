Marcus Richter mug

Richter

Waunakee announced Wednesday that Marcus Richter has been named its girls basketball coach, Waunakee athletic director Aaron May said.

Richter is a physical education teacher at Waunakee and was an assistant for the Waunakee boys basketball program last season, May said.

Richter has prior coaching experience in Sun Prairie and Winona, Minnesota, May said.

“Waunakee is excited to have Marcus Richter take over the girls program,” May said in a release.

Richter replaces Tom Lesar.

Mount Horeb named Lesar as its girls basketball coach this spring.

Waunakee finished 14-10 this season, including 9-5 in the Badger North Conference.

Waunakee defeated Verona 66-51 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal and lost to eventual state runner-up Middleton 60-38 in a regional final.

Lesar was hired as Waunakee coach in July, 2015.

Bill Freidig resigned as Mount Horeb girls basketball coach in March.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments