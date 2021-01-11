Verona's varsity girls basketball team pauses activities for COVID-19 reasons

The varsity team for the Verona girls basketball program was scheduled to open competition Wednesday at Janesville Craig.

But the team’s activities have been paused due to reasons related to COVID-19, according to Verona athletic director and activities director Joel Zimba on Sunday.

“Varsity girls' basketball activities have been paused through January 16th because of positive COVID-19 results and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine efforts,” Zimba wrote in an email.

Activities can resume Jan. 17. The girls varsity basketball team’s first game now will be Jan. 21 at Brookfield Central.

A recent Verona girls basketball schedule showed games Jan. 13 at Janesville Craig, Jan. 15 at Appleton Xavier and Jan. 16 at Cuba City, prior to the Jan. 21 game at Brookfield Central.

Verona recently announced that its winter sports teams could compete outside Dane County starting this month.

Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines currently don’t permit competitions in the county, so schools in the county have been looking to schedule competitions outside the county.