 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verona's varsity girls basketball team pauses activities for COVID-19 reasons
0 comments
alert

Verona's varsity girls basketball team pauses activities for COVID-19 reasons

{{featured_button_text}}

The varsity team for the Verona girls basketball program was scheduled to open competition Wednesday at Janesville Craig.

But the team’s activities have been paused due to reasons related to COVID-19, according to Verona athletic director and activities director Joel Zimba on Sunday.

“Varsity girls' basketball activities have been paused through January 16th because of positive COVID-19 results and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine efforts,” Zimba wrote in an email.

Joel Zimba mug

Zimba

Activities can resume Jan. 17. The girls varsity basketball team’s first game now will be Jan. 21 at Brookfield Central.

A recent Verona girls basketball schedule showed games Jan. 13 at Janesville Craig, Jan. 15 at Appleton Xavier and Jan. 16 at Cuba City, prior to the Jan. 21 game at Brookfield Central.

Verona recently announced that its winter sports teams could compete outside Dane County starting this month.

angie murphy mug 10-22

Murphy

Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines currently don’t permit competitions in the county, so schools in the county have been looking to schedule competitions outside the county.

Sports in Dane County have been restricted due to health orders and gathering rules during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy has advocated for athletes to be able to play sports, including for mental health reasons, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

A phone message and email message were left for Murphy on Sunday, and in an email response, she wrote that "we will get back on track soon!" She declined further comment. 

Region schools: Mineral Point wrestler Nolan Springer makes college decision

Mineral Point senior Nolan Springer recently committed to NCAA Division I Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and plans to compete in wrestling, according to Mineral Point school district communications director Noelle Doye.

Springer won the WIAA Division 3 state title at 160 pounds at the 2020 state wrestling meet in Madison. 

Springer (41-2) recorded a fall over William Peters of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm at 1 minute, 48 seconds in the championship match. Springer became Mineral Point’s 51st state champion.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics