Verona's Paige Lambe makes college basketball decision

Verona’s Paige Lambe announced on Twitter that she has verbally committed to St. Cloud State University for basketball.
Lambe, a 6-foot-2 forward/center, will be a senior in 2022-23.
Lambe was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference, an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team and an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls basketball team.
Lambe averaged 13.5 points last season for Verona (21-5 overall, 15-3 Big Eight), which shared the Big Eight title with Sun Prairie and advanced to a WIAA Division 1 regional final against Waunakee.
Lambe tweeted: “I am so excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at St. Cloud State University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for your endless amount of support.”
St. Cloud State, located in St. Cloud, Minnesota, is an NCAA Division II program.
