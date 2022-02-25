Verona tops Madison Memorial in WIAA Division 1 girls basketball regional semifinal

VERONA — Coach Angie Murphy likes the fact that there are no stars on the Verona girls basketball team.

If it’s commonplace for a coach to remark about team chemistry and role players, Murphy said she’ll tout those attributes all day when discussing the Wildcats.

Sophomore guard Reagan Briggs scored 20 points to pace Verona to a 69-47 victory against Madison Memorial on Friday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

“They have really good chemistry,” Murphy said. “There are no selfish kids on the team and they all buy into their roles. That makes them successful because they know who to get the ball to and when to get it to them, and who to get open.”

The fifth-seeded Wildcats (21-4) play at fourth-seeded Waunakee in a regional final on Saturday. Waunakee claimed a 67-38 win over 13th-seeded Madison East in its regional semifinal.

Verona opened a 12-2 lead to start before Memorial sophomore Alexa Rose Worman scored the Spartans' first field goal — a 3-pointer from the top of the key — with 8:47 left in the first half.

Verona’s lead ballooned to 34-15 with 1:57 to go in the first half on a Maia Ellis putback.

Briggs scored 10 points in each half for the Wildcats, who were Big Eight Conference co-champions with Sun Prairie.

Junior guard Paige Lambe delivered 13 points and junior Megan Murphy had 11 for Verona, which won its fourth straight game. Verona collected its third victory against Memorial, including a 58-47 regular-season win six days ago.

Angie Murphy said it was a challenge to face Memorial in back-to-back games.

“You don’t try to show too much in the game before,” Angie Murphy said. “Our girls came in and jumped on them fast.”

Junior guard Nevah Harden and senior guard McClain Malone scored nine points apiece for the Spartans (11-12).

Memorial coach Marques Flowers said the Spartans couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense and dug too deep a hole to recover from the 34-19 halftime deficit.

The Wildcats defense also forced a slew of Memorial turnovers.

“Both teams gave up easy baskets, but they made their easy baskets and we missed ours,” Flowers said. “That put us in a bad position as far as a competitive aspect of trying to stay in the game and competing.”

Verona advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in a COVID-19-shortened last year.

The Wildcats need to defeat Waunakee for a second straight season in the regional finals to continue their run to state. Verona topped Waunakee 67-55 last year on the Warriors’ home court.

Murphy will celebrate her 47th birthday on Saturday. A victory against Waunakee will give the veteran coach her 300th career victory in 17 seasons with the program.