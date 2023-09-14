Coaching her alma mater's high school girls basketball team has long been on Lexy Richardson's mind.

The 2014 Verona grad vividly remembers discussing with her teammates about returning to coach the Wildcats.

“I remember thinking how awesome it would be to come back and coach here,” she said.

That first became a reality back in 2020 when Richardson returned home as an assistant coach under Angie Murphy. It was only fitting then Monday that the former Wisconsin women’s basketball walk-on was named Murphy’s successor following the 19-year coach’s resignation on Aug. 14.

“It was pretty surreal. This is something I’ve wanted and hoped for as long as I can remember,” Richardson said. “When I had that conversation with (athletic director) Joel (Zimba), it didn’t feel real at first. I think there was excitement, nervousness, anxiousness; sort of all of the emotions at once, but really just excitement.”

Said Murphy: “I’ve been kind of grooming her along the way to take over the program if they were to hire her when I was done. I’m glad to see they saw that I saw in her.”

Coaching and the Wildcats have been in Richardson's blood long before her time playing under Murphy. She spent countless Friday night’s following along with her father, Dave Richardson, when he coached the Wildcats' football team from 2000-2021.

The 2014 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee amassed a career record of 202-110 during his two-decades-plus career, becoming the 58th coach in state history to reach 200 career wins at the time. He led the Wildcats to nine conference championships and a WIAA Division 2 state championship runner-up in 2008.

All that time spent watching her dad coach played a lot into Lexy’s desire to follow in his footsteps. Regardless of the number of wins and losses, Lexy said it was how her father shaped the Wildcats' program that resonated the most with her.

“He and I talk coaching a lot and just the way he was able to lead with integrity, build kids’ confidence, and not just make great football players but even better people,” she said. “That’s something I’m really excited to be able to do myself.”

Lexy Richardson has already had a big impact on the Wildcats since coaching alongside Murphy the past three seasons. Despite the six-year gap in time since the two sat by one another on the bench as coach and player, Murphy said the past three years felt like Richardson had never left.

“She’s been a natural fit since Day 1,” Murphy said.

Richardson was a natural fit during her playing days, too. A two-year varsity player, Richardson averaged 9.3 points per game over her career under Murphy, earning first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors as a senior.

Richardson parlayed that into a walk-on role for the Badgers in December 2015 after serving as a team manager for a season-and-a-half. She later received a scholarship prior to the 2017-18 season and ended he career appearing 31 games over four seasons.

While she’s played a lot of basketball since her senior year at Verona, Murphy said that Richardson’s top qualities haven’t changed.

“She’s still a hard worker, she’s humble and she wants to learn,” Murphy said.

That was evident during Richardson’s time in a Wildcats uniform, as Murphy recalled the two getting together to watch film on tape at the latter’s house. All that time the two spent together has only heightened Richardson’s hunger to learn the game.

“She wants to learn, and she has a passion, she’s really excited to take over,” Murphy said.

Richardson was still learning plenty coaching with Murphy, too. She said that Murphy, a 2013 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee as a former Middleton player, added on more responsibilities over the course of the last three seasons. Richardson was key to take advantage of that, as well as the chances to talk with other coaches thanks to the cache Murphy carries.

Out of everything, though, the intensity Murphy brought every day to practice resonated with Richardson during her time as an assistant but that wasn’t necessarily the case during her playing days. It was another simple adage that helped instill confidence that Richardson is ready to take the program over: be yourself.

“That made me feel she was able to see the kind of coach I am and can become,” she said. “Really I just went into this whole process trying to follow that; being myself and talking through my passion of coaching these girls, building relationships and continuing to build after this legacy that she’s created.

“Winning games is great, but high school basketball is bigger than that. The relationships you build, the community you build; the types of people your players become, and I think Angie has done a really nice job over a long time of really instilling that.”

