OCONOMOWOC — The Verona girls basketball team looked destined for a second straight sectional final when it jumped out to a 14-3 lead against Hartland Arrowhead.

But a 3-point barrage from Arrowhead in the second half led to a 72-57 win over the Wildcats on Thursday at Oconomowoc High School.

"We came out with a lot of energy and passion but it seemed to go away," Verona coach Angie Murphy said. "They took the momentum and we played uncharacteristically by giving up some things defensively we normally don't and playing sloppy offensively."

Arrowhead (23-4) advances to the WIAA sectional final to play No. 1 Brookfield East. The Warhawks are searching for their first state title since 1991.

Here are three things that stood out.

Defensive miscommunication

In Verona's other two losses this season, it gave up over 70 points. This time the Wildcats (24-3) allowed Arrowhead to score 48 of its 72 points in the second half.

Arrowhead's ability to break Verona's full-court press and get wide open 3-pointers was the key to their scoring explosion.

The Warhawks made 12 3-pointers, including seven in the second half.

"Their open 3s were off of us not communicating defensively, which when you play good teams that can't happen," Murphy said.

All eyes on Stremlow

On offense Iowa commit Taylor Stremlow and St. Cloud State commit Paige Lambe led the way. Senior Lambe led the Wildcats with 18 points.

Stremlow's playmaking and control of the offense was impressive despite being the focal point of Arrowhead's defensive strategy, coach Ron Reichle said.

"We started off trying to lock her down by not letting her get the ball back, not helping off of her and it didn't really work cause we got in foul trouble," Reichle said. "In the second half, we switched everything so she had to get used to different people on her and I think it worked out well."

Turnovers ultimately plagued Verona's offense. In the second half, the Wildcats weren't able to create a flow offensively and only produced 21 points.

"A lot of those were mental turnovers, I don't know if it was fatigue, but we had a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers and a lot of empty possessions which is not like us," Murphy said.

Inexperience in close games

Facing a second-half deficit was unfamiliar territory for Verona, which only had three games decided by single digits this season.

Murphy said the lack of experience in close games added to the outcome.

'We haven't been in a lot of those games which is hard for us, we panicked a little bit and Arrowhead took advantage of it," Murphy said.

Emotions spilled over as the game was coming to a close, with Verona players crying and hugging on the sideline as their 16-game winning streak was snapped.

The loss hurt a little more for Murphy, who coached her daughter Megan Murphy for the last time.

"That's the hardest part: You can have a fantastic season and everyone except one team ends on a loss," Murphy said. "My daughter is done and that hurts because I'll never coach her again, so it's a bittersweet ending."

Photos: Verona girls basketball edges Beaver Dam verona beaver dam verona beaver dam verona celebrates photo 1-26 01262023 Verona vs Beaver Dam SKM 4-01262023211137 verona beaver dam verona beaver dam 01262023 Verona vs Beaver Dam SKM 7-01262023212357 verona-beaver dam