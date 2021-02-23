Verona girls basketball team earns state berth after not knowing if it would have a season

“They are so coachable,” she said. “They don’t give up. They have bought in. … These kids are too young to understand pressure in the first place because they have ice in their veins. They don’t care who scores. They have zero egos. It’s just a great team and they are easy to coach. And they don’t take plays off. … This is my most competitive group of kids I’ve had since we won it in 2016.”

The Wildcats are savoring the underdog role and silencing their doubters.

“It’s all fueling the fire,” Lambe said.

“Against Arrowhead, Kettle Moraine and even Waunakee, people were thinking we weren’t going to win, so we were definitely underdogs,” Lexi Stremlow said. “It really does help. We do play looser. Coach was telling us, 'There is no pressure on you. Just go out and play.’ Our message before the Kettle Moraine game was, 'Nobody expects us to win, just us.’’’

Angie Murphy has heard the comments about Verona’s chances against Germantown, led by heavily recruited sophomore guard K.K. Arnold.

“No one is giving us a chance against Germantown,” she said. “People have been saying we are going to get crushed. … We don’t think that way. The kids are confident.”

