Verona girls basketball team earns state berth after not knowing if it would have a season

Lexi Stremlow’s worst fears at season’s start are long gone.
The Verona junior forward’s feelings then have transformed into unbridled joy now.
“Entering this year, I thought we weren’t getting a season, at all,” the 5-foot-11 Stremlow said. “I didn’t think I’d have my junior season. We only played half our games and we made it to state. It’s crazy. I am proud of my teammates to do it.”
The Verona girls basketball team is young — with four freshmen and three sophomores on a roster reduced by injuries — but filled with talent, a strong work ethic, close bond and competitive fire.
However, Verona reaching the WIAA Division 1 state tournament is a most improbable tale considering the circumstances the Wildcats faced and the obstacles they overcame this season. The Wildcats upended three higher-seeded teams in postseason, winning dramatic overtime games in the two sectional round contests last week.
The state trip — Verona’s first since winning the Division 1 championship in 2016 — has provided Wildcats coach Angie Murphy and her team, including daughter Megan Murphy, with a positive experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will be a season that these kids will remember, for sure,” Angie Murphy said.
When Murphy coached Verona to the 2016 title, many of the team’s current players were watching in the stands at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“We said, 'When we are older, that’s going to be us,’’’ sophomore post player Paige Lambe said. “It was a dream at the time. Now, it’s happening.”
Fourth-seeded Verona (8-4) will play top-seeded and second-ranked Germantown (27-1) in Saturday’s semifinals at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. Verona is the only team from Dane County to qualify among the 20 state teams in five divisions.
The Wildcats' top scorers are 5-9 freshman guard Reagan Briggs (13.4 points per game), 5-8 freshman point guard Taylor Stremlow (11 ppg), 5-6 sophomore guard Megan Murphy (11 ppg) and the 6-2 Lambe (10 ppg). Lexi Stremlow, Taylor’s sister, is the lone upperclassman starter.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Angie Murphy, who’s been an outspoken proponent about the benefits of playing sports during the pandemic, citing mental health reasons. “The kids are super-pumped after all they’ve been through.
“In Dane County, we’ve watched as the rest of the state has gone to school and played and been successful. … To have this sense of normalcy and do so successfully has been such a blessing and a bright spot for these kids. From a mental health standpoint, it was a positive. Making it to state was just icing on the cake.”
'Good distraction'
Coaching her daughter in high school has continued to be special for Angie (Halbleib) Murphy, the former Middleton and University of Kansas standout. But Verona’s success also has buoyed spirits in the Murphy family.
Longtime Mineral Point football coach Ron Murphy — father of Angie Murphy’s husband, Brian — died last November.
Angie Murphy’s mother, Leenar Halbleib, was diagnosed last year with late-stage pancreatic cancer, Angie Murphy said.
“She sends a video message every game, which helps to keep everything in perspective,” Angie Murphy said. “It’s a good distraction for myself and Megan. She’s enjoying this whole process of watching the games on TV, watching from her chair. The games have been on livestream this year, so there have been some silver linings through all this, because she wouldn’t be comfortable sitting in the bleachers.”
That her grandmother can follow the team’s journey has meant the world to Megan Murphy.
“It’s been really great,” Megan Murphy said. “She really enjoys watching us play. It’s been great for her and the team.”
'Like an escape'
Verona didn’t have its first practice until Jan. 4 after receiving permission from its school board to practice and compete outside Dane County amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding Public Health Madison & Dane County orders.
“It was all up in the air (prior to the season),” Lambe said. “We were praying we’d get games. We are just happy with anything we can get this season. We are so happy to be together, even socially distanced. Basketball is like an escape. Once you get on the court, you forget everything that is going on in the world.”
Just after beginning practice, the Wildcats’ season was paused shortly thereafter for COVID-19 reasons. They wound up playing only eight regular-season games, finishing 4-4, all outside Dane County.
“We really didn’t know if we were having a season, so it feels really good and special,” Megan Murphy said. “I love playing basketball. Not being able to play was hard and frustrating. I’m really excited we got to play.”
Verona has won its four postseason games, including a regional semifinal over DeForest on Megan Murphy’s 16th birthday and victories over against higher-seeded Waunakee, Wales Kettle Moraine and Hartland Arrowhead.
Verona edged host and 11th-ranked Kettle Moraine 55-54 in overtime on Briggs’ three-point play with 5seconds remaining in the sectional semifinal last Thursday, then topped host and eighth-ranked Arrowhead 50-40 in double overtime in the sectional final Saturday.
How did the Wildcats do it this season? Particularly after Angie Murphy said, “I thought we were rotten in Game 2 of the season.”
“They are so coachable,” she said. “They don’t give up. They have bought in. … These kids are too young to understand pressure in the first place because they have ice in their veins. They don’t care who scores. They have zero egos. It’s just a great team and they are easy to coach. And they don’t take plays off. … This is my most competitive group of kids I’ve had since we won it in 2016.”
The Wildcats are savoring the underdog role and silencing their doubters.
“It’s all fueling the fire,” Lambe said.
“Against Arrowhead, Kettle Moraine and even Waunakee, people were thinking we weren’t going to win, so we were definitely underdogs,” Lexi Stremlow said. “It really does help. We do play looser. Coach was telling us, 'There is no pressure on you. Just go out and play.’ Our message before the Kettle Moraine game was, 'Nobody expects us to win, just us.’’’
Angie Murphy has heard the comments about Verona’s chances against Germantown, led by heavily recruited sophomore guard K.K. Arnold.
“No one is giving us a chance against Germantown,” she said. “People have been saying we are going to get crushed. … We don’t think that way. The kids are confident.”