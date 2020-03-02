You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set, with some Monday changes
0 comments
topical

UPDATE: Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set, with some Monday changes

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep girls basketball photo: Memorial's Leilani Kapinus, Middleton's Sitori Tanin

Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus goes up for a layout past Middleton's Sitori Tanin (right) in the first period, as Madison Memorial takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Middleton High School

 Greg Dixon

The WIAA went through a round of heavy site-shuffling on Monday, relocating several Thursday WIAA girls basketball sectional finals.

Some of the moves affected area teams. For instance, the 7 p.m. Thursday Division 1 semifinal between Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette has been relocated to Sun Prairie High School.

In Division 2, the semifinal between DeForest and Oregon has been relocated to Madison Edgewood. Also, in an effort to keep sectional games at neutral sites, Beaver Dam's Division 2 semifinal against Slinger has been moved to Watertown.

In Division 4, Baraboo now will host the semifinal between La Crosse Aquinas and Mineral Point, allowing Madison Edgewood to host the Division 2 game instead.

The complete list of Thursday girls basketball sectional semifinals, updated as of sites posted on the WIAA website as of 5:30 p.m. Monday:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA sectionals

Thursday’s statewide semifinals

(Sites subject to change)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

At Beloit Memorial: Middleton (23-1) vs. Janesville Craig (17-7)

At Sun Prairie: Waunakee (19-5) vs. Madison Memorial (23-1)

Fond du Lac sectional

At Slinger: Germantown (22-2) vs. West Bend West (22-2)

At Hartford: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (21-3) vs. Appleton East (20-4)

Kimberly sectional

At Schofield D.C. Everest: Bay Port (22-2) vs. Stevens Point (17-7)

At Green Bay Preble: Green Bay Preble (20-4) vs. Kimberly (19-4)

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional

At Oconomowoc: Mukwonago (22-2) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine (18-6)

At Milwaukee South: Milwaukee King (16-7) vs. Oconomowoc (20-4)

DIVISION 2

Janesville Craig sectional

At Madison Edgewood: DeForest (21-3) vs. Oregon (19-5)

At Elkhorn: Waukesha West (12-12) vs. Waterford (16-8)

Ashwaubenon sectional

At Watertown: Beaver Dam (21-3) vs. Slinger (20-4)

At Kaukauna: Green Bay Notre Dame (18-6) vs. Pulaski (17-7)

La Crosse Logan sectional

At La Crosse Central: New Richmond (19-5) vs. Onalaska (19-5)

At Antigo: Hortonville (23-1) vs. Rhinelander (19-5)

Cudahy sectional

At Brown Deer: Milwaukee Pius XI (21-3) vs. Milwaukee Languages (19-4)

At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (18-6) vs. Pewaukee (19-5)

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

At Lodi: Platteville (23-0) vs. Prairie du Chien (18-6)

At Lomira: Marshall (20-4) vs. Laconia (20-4)

Brown Deer sectional

At Wales Kettle Moraine: Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-8)

At East Troy: Beloit Turner (15-9) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (16-8)

Little Chute sectional

At Kimberly: Wrightstown (22-2) vs. Freedom (22-2)

At Brillion: Sheboygan Falls (19-5) vs. Kewaskum (20-4)

Baldwin-Woodville sectional

At Amery: St. Croix Falls (23-1) vs. Maple Northwestern (21-3)

At Altoona: Arcadia (21-3) vs. Prescott (21-3)

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

At Baraboo: La Crosse Aquinas (22-1) vs. Mineral Point (21-3)

At Fort Atkinson: Poynette (10-14) vs. Cambridge (12-12)

Hartford sectional

At Kohler: Howards Grove (22-2) vs. Mishicot (21-3)

At Cudahy: Racine Lutheran (24-0) vs. Brookfield Academy (19-3)

Colfax sectional

At Chetek: Colfax (21-3) vs. Unity (20-3)

At Black River Falls: Melrose-Mindoro (23-1) vs. Neillsville (22-2)

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

At Adams-Friendship: Stevens Point Pacelli (16-8) vs. Marathon (17-7)

At Crivitz: Bonduel (22-2) vs. Crandon (19-4)

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

At Evansville: Black Hawk (24-0) vs. Fall River (24-1)

At Waupun Central Wis. Christian: Oakfield (19-6) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (11-15)

La Crosse Central sectional

At Independence: Bangor (23-1) vs. Eleva-Strum (18-6)

At Belmont: Potosi/Cassville (16-8) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (21-4)

Superior sectional

At Hayward: Hurley (22-3) vs. Minong Northwood (19-5)

At Eau Claire Memorial: Clear Lake (24-0) vs. Loyal (21-4)

Bowler sectional

At Mosinee: Wausau Newman (20-4) vs. Edgar (18-7)

At Elcho: Oneida Nation (24-0) vs. Niagara (17-8)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics