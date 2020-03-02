UPDATE: Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set, with some Monday changes

The WIAA went through a round of heavy site-shuffling on Monday, relocating several Thursday WIAA girls basketball sectional finals.
Some of the moves affected area teams. For instance, the 7 p.m. Thursday Division 1 semifinal between Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette has been relocated to Sun Prairie High School.
In Division 2, the semifinal between DeForest and Oregon has been relocated to Madison Edgewood. Also, in an effort to keep sectional games at neutral sites, Beaver Dam's Division 2 semifinal against Slinger has been moved to Watertown.
In Division 4, Baraboo now will host the semifinal between La Crosse Aquinas and Mineral Point, allowing Madison Edgewood to host the Division 2 game instead.
The complete list of Thursday girls basketball sectional semifinals, updated as of sites posted on the WIAA website as of 5:30 p.m. Monday:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA sectionals
Thursday’s statewide semifinals
(Sites subject to change)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
At Beloit Memorial: Middleton (23-1) vs. Janesville Craig (17-7)
At Sun Prairie: Waunakee (19-5) vs. Madison Memorial (23-1)
Fond du Lac sectional
At Slinger: Germantown (22-2) vs. West Bend West (22-2)
At Hartford: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (21-3) vs. Appleton East (20-4)
Kimberly sectional
At Schofield D.C. Everest: Bay Port (22-2) vs. Stevens Point (17-7)
At Green Bay Preble: Green Bay Preble (20-4) vs. Kimberly (19-4)
Wales Kettle Moraine sectional
At Oconomowoc: Mukwonago (22-2) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine (18-6)
At Milwaukee South: Milwaukee King (16-7) vs. Oconomowoc (20-4)
DIVISION 2
Janesville Craig sectional
At Madison Edgewood: DeForest (21-3) vs. Oregon (19-5)
At Elkhorn: Waukesha West (12-12) vs. Waterford (16-8)
Ashwaubenon sectional
At Watertown: Beaver Dam (21-3) vs. Slinger (20-4)
At Kaukauna: Green Bay Notre Dame (18-6) vs. Pulaski (17-7)
La Crosse Logan sectional
At La Crosse Central: New Richmond (19-5) vs. Onalaska (19-5)
At Antigo: Hortonville (23-1) vs. Rhinelander (19-5)
Cudahy sectional
At Brown Deer: Milwaukee Pius XI (21-3) vs. Milwaukee Languages (19-4)
At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (18-6) vs. Pewaukee (19-5)
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
At Lodi: Platteville (23-0) vs. Prairie du Chien (18-6)
At Lomira: Marshall (20-4) vs. Laconia (20-4)
Brown Deer sectional
At Wales Kettle Moraine: Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-8)
At East Troy: Beloit Turner (15-9) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (16-8)
Little Chute sectional
At Kimberly: Wrightstown (22-2) vs. Freedom (22-2)
At Brillion: Sheboygan Falls (19-5) vs. Kewaskum (20-4)
Baldwin-Woodville sectional
At Amery: St. Croix Falls (23-1) vs. Maple Northwestern (21-3)
At Altoona: Arcadia (21-3) vs. Prescott (21-3)
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
At Baraboo: La Crosse Aquinas (22-1) vs. Mineral Point (21-3)
At Fort Atkinson: Poynette (10-14) vs. Cambridge (12-12)
Hartford sectional
At Kohler: Howards Grove (22-2) vs. Mishicot (21-3)
At Cudahy: Racine Lutheran (24-0) vs. Brookfield Academy (19-3)
Colfax sectional
At Chetek: Colfax (21-3) vs. Unity (20-3)
At Black River Falls: Melrose-Mindoro (23-1) vs. Neillsville (22-2)
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
At Adams-Friendship: Stevens Point Pacelli (16-8) vs. Marathon (17-7)
At Crivitz: Bonduel (22-2) vs. Crandon (19-4)
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
At Evansville: Black Hawk (24-0) vs. Fall River (24-1)
At Waupun Central Wis. Christian: Oakfield (19-6) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (11-15)
La Crosse Central sectional
At Independence: Bangor (23-1) vs. Eleva-Strum (18-6)
At Belmont: Potosi/Cassville (16-8) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (21-4)
Superior sectional
At Hayward: Hurley (22-3) vs. Minong Northwood (19-5)
At Eau Claire Memorial: Clear Lake (24-0) vs. Loyal (21-4)
Bowler sectional
At Mosinee: Wausau Newman (20-4) vs. Edgar (18-7)
At Elcho: Oneida Nation (24-0) vs. Niagara (17-8)