UPDATE: Prep girls basketball: Statewide sectional pairings set, with some Monday changes

The WIAA went through a round of heavy site-shuffling on Monday, relocating several Thursday WIAA girls basketball sectional finals.

Some of the moves affected area teams. For instance, the 7 p.m. Thursday Division 1 semifinal between Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette has been relocated to Sun Prairie High School.

In Division 2, the semifinal between DeForest and Oregon has been relocated to Madison Edgewood. Also, in an effort to keep sectional games at neutral sites, Beaver Dam's Division 2 semifinal against Slinger has been moved to Watertown.

In Division 4, Baraboo now will host the semifinal between La Crosse Aquinas and Mineral Point, allowing Madison Edgewood to host the Division 2 game instead.

The complete list of Thursday girls basketball sectional semifinals, updated as of sites posted on the WIAA website as of 5:30 p.m. Monday:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA sectionals

Thursday’s statewide semifinals

(Sites subject to change)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)