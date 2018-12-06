The Madison Memorial girls basketball team, co-leader with Verona in the Big Eight Conference race, is expected to take on Middleton Thursday night without a key player.
Madison Memorial junior Leilani Kapinus, who injured her knee against Madison East last Friday, is not scheduled to play in the Big Eight game at Middleton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.
A longer-term prognosis isn’t known yet for when Kapinus will return, Schlitz said in an email.
Madison Memorial, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net poll, is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Eight. Verona also is 3-0 in league play.
Middleton is 2-1 in conference action and 2-2 overall.
The 5-foot-11 guard/forward Kapinus is one of the top female basketball recruits nationally in the class of 2020.
Kapinus had been scheduled to have a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam.
The right knee injury occurred during a free-throw attempt in the late stages of Memorial’s 55-48 victory at East. A teammate missed a free throw, Kapinus grabbed the loose ball on the rebound, came down, gathered herself and was hurt when she planted, Madison Memorial girls basketball coach Marques Flowers said Monday.
Last season ended with Kapinus tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game in February, also against Madison East. She returned to win the Big Eight Conference high jump title in mid-May and finish 11th in the high jump at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June prior to her breakout summer playing AAU basketball.
Kapinus is the ninth-ranked player nationally in Dan Olson’s ESPNW HoopGurlz Super 60 rankings for the Class of 2020. College coaches had been attending her games this season.
Kapinus had 12 points against East before leaving the game and is averaging 17.2 points per game. She also has been leading the team in rebounds, steals and blocked shots.