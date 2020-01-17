Unbeaten Madison Memorial girls basketball turns up the heat to beat Sun Prairie

Memorial junior guard Mia Morel scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the second half before leaving with an upper-body injury when battling for a rebound and having a player fall on her with 8:50 remaining to play. She made five 3-pointers. Flowers said he didn’t have an injury update on Morel immediately after the game.

Spartans senior guard Leilani Kapinus scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half when Memorial outscored Sun Prairie 43-30.

“They are a really good team,” Cardinals coach John Olson said. “They have two additions from last year that they didn’t have when we played them. You bring Leilani back (from injury) and add Morel (a transfer from Marshall). That’s a tough 1-2 punch, and we lost our 1-2-3 punch (Grace Hilber, Alexis Baker and Bailey Lutes).”

Spartans senior guard Emmoni Rankins added 12 points, including 10 in the first half, and junior guard Maya White Eagle totaled 10 points off the bench.

“We always have room to grow,” Flowers said. “But I think, overall, they are understanding what it is we want to do and how we want to play — keeping the tempo up. So, there is cohesion with that. … They are pretty seasoned. They have been around the block. That’s the benefit of having a group for four years.”