Trailways South girls basketball preview: Moli Haak, Stephanie Siewert lead Deerfield in its bid to earn a repeat league title

Deerfield Demons

The lowdown: The Demons bring back a talented squad filled with experience. All five starters will be back along. Along their starting five are the conference leaders in assists, three pointers made and free throw percentage along with the player with the second most steals in the conference. Leading scorer and rebounder Moli Haak and Stephanie Stewart made the all-conference first team a season ago, and running mate Breanna Ezzell was an honorable mention. Head coach Don Schindler mentions that the team is filled with players who are ready to take the next step in their development and thinks they can compete for another conference title.