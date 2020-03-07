Top-ranked Middleton tops No. 2 Madison Memorial to earn WIAA state girls basketball berth

MONONA — Coach Jeff Kind and the Middleton girls basketball team didn’t panic at halftime.
Top-ranked Middleton had 15 turnovers while struggling against second-ranked Madison Memorial’s full-court pressure and trailed by 13 points at the break.
A return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the top-seeded Cardinals certainly looked in jeopardy, as the second-seeded Spartans eyed a first-ever state appearance.
But Middleton took better care of the ball, was able to run its half-court offense more effectively and made a second-half charge that resulted in a 61-58 victory and a Division 1 sectional championship Saturday at Monona Grove High School.
Senior forward Karina Bursac scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and senior forward Kendall Roquet added 16 points, including 12 in the second half when Middleton (25-1) outscored Memorial 37-21 in the rubber match of three games between the teams this season.
“I am so excited,” Bursac said about returning to state, where Middleton finished as runner-up last year. “Being at the Resch Center is an amazing atmosphere. It is so special that I get to do that my senior year.”
The Cardinals used a 20-3 run in the first 10 minutes, 26 seconds of the second half and grabbed a 44-40 lead.
“We knew it was definitely doable for us to come back,” said Bursac, who had 10 first-half points. “We just had to push even harder in the second half. We knew that their press was the only thing that was really getting to us, and if we could get it down and run our offense we would have success. It was one play at a time, and we tried to focus on our defense.”
Roquet made a 3-point shot to rally Middleton within 40-38, then hit another 3-pointer from the left wing that gave the Cardinals a 42-40 lead.
“I just had to have confidence that I could knock them down, and I did have all the confidence stepping into my shot,” Roquet said. “The coaches just told me I needed to shoot more and I did, and they went in.”
Cardinals senior guard Evie Coleman had 10 points and senior forward Sitori Tanin contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds, nine boards coming in the second half after she was hampered by foul trouble in the first half.
Kind said the halftime talk was calm and instructional.
“We weren’t going to panic,” he said.
Kind said the Cardinals did a better job coming to the ball and catching it in the second half.
“I think we were just a little timid against their press (in the first half),” Kind said. “We just threw some really weak passes. A lot of their offense comes off turnovers and pushing the ball. We did a much better job of keeping them out of that in the second half.”
Memorial tied the game at 53 when senior guard Leilani Kapinus made a 3-pointer with 1:37 left. But Middleton scored six consecutive points on foul shots — four by Roquet and two by Coleman — and opened a 59-53 lead with 27.8 seconds to play.
Kapinus scored a game-high 21 points for the Spartans (24-2), who shared the league title with Middleton and whose only two losses this season were to the Cardinals. Memorial senior guard Daiysha Brown added 10 points.
“We made shots in the first half,” Memorial coach Marques Flowers said. “You can’t press if you aren’t making any baskets. That was our biggest thing: We didn’t make shots in the second half. We took shots outside of our shot profile. Shots that we don’t want to take.”
Kapinus had drained a 3-pointer from out front to tie the game at 46-46 with 5:36 to play. Middleton senior guard Josie Lemirande made a 3-pointer from the left corner, giving Memorial a 51-48 lead with 2:19 left. Coleman’s free-throw line jumper gave Middleton a 53-50 lead with 1:55 left.
“The biggest thing was we had to come to the ball and figure out how to break their press because we were having a little trouble in the first half doing that,” Roquet said of the halftime talk. “I think we did a lot better job doing that in the second half, and coming to the ball and running our offense.”
And the Cardinals, whose only loss this season was to Memorial, returns to state, while the Spartans came up just short.
“It’s a disappointment, but this is where it ends,” Flowers said. “The girls and these seniors did a lot for not just our school and our program as far as girls basketball goes, but for girls basketball in the city of Madison. They were part of a renaissance.”