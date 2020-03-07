Top-ranked Middleton tops No. 2 Madison Memorial to earn WIAA state girls basketball berth

“We knew it was definitely doable for us to come back,” said Bursac, who had 10 first-half points. “We just had to push even harder in the second half. We knew that their press was the only thing that was really getting to us, and if we could get it down and run our offense we would have success. It was one play at a time, and we tried to focus on our defense.”

Roquet made a 3-point shot to rally Middleton within 40-38, then hit another 3-pointer from the left wing that gave the Cardinals a 42-40 lead.

“I just had to have confidence that I could knock them down, and I did have all the confidence stepping into my shot,” Roquet said. “The coaches just told me I needed to shoot more and I did, and they went in.”

Cardinals senior guard Evie Coleman had 10 points and senior forward Sitori Tanin contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds, nine boards coming in the second half after she was hampered by foul trouble in the first half.

Kind said the halftime talk was calm and instructional.

“We weren’t going to panic,” he said.

Kind said the Cardinals did a better job coming to the ball and catching it in the second half.