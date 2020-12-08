Top-ranked Marshall girls basketball team defeats New Glarus

Marshall is playing all road games to begin the season due to current Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals practice outside of Dane County because of the restrictions, and that’s limited to two practices outside the county per week (usually at Lakeside Lutheran and Cambridge), Pickarts said.

“I wasn’t happy with our defense tonight,” Pickarts said. “But it’s hard because when you get into practice, what do you focus on? We don’t work as much defense as we want because we have to make sure we have our (offensive) system running. Yet tonight told me that (Wednesday’s) practice we have to work on some defensive stuff.

“This is the Wild West (for scheduling) this year. It’s like a spring sport with all the rainouts. We are scrambling for games.”

But Pickarts is grateful Marshall is getting to play.

“I truly believe if our (school) board did not approve us to play we wouldn’t be playing this season,” he said. “I feel bad for the girls in Dane County, and the boys. We are in such different times here. And it’s healthy to get these kids out playing.