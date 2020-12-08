Top-ranked Marshall girls basketball team defeats New Glarus

NEW GLARUS — The top-ranked Marshall girls basketball team is on an extended road trip through at least mid-January and possible longer this season.
That doesn’t mean the Cardinals are taking a sightseeing tour. Marshall is all business under coach Doug Pickarts’ direction.
Seniors Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel — the Cardinals’ NCAA Division I commits — combined for 47 points and undefeated Marshall defeated New Glarus 70-42 in a Capitol South Conference game Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-1 Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee commit, scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the first half when Marshall (2-0 overall, 1-0 Capitol South) opened a 35-18 halftime lead.
“It’s a little discouraging (playing road games), but we are just grateful to be playing at all,” said Lutz, who was 10-for-10 from the free throw line. “It (stinks) we don’t get to have home games and it (stinks) we have to wear masks, but, again, we are just grateful to play and practice together.”
Nickel, a 6-0 forward who’s committed to Northern Illinois, scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half for the Cardinals, top-ranked in Division 4 in the Wissports.net state coaches’ poll. Marshall, which won WIAA Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019, has dropped from Division 3 to Division 4 this school year.
Marshall is playing all road games to begin the season due to current Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals practice outside of Dane County because of the restrictions, and that’s limited to two practices outside the county per week (usually at Lakeside Lutheran and Cambridge), Pickarts said.
“I wasn’t happy with our defense tonight,” Pickarts said. “But it’s hard because when you get into practice, what do you focus on? We don’t work as much defense as we want because we have to make sure we have our (offensive) system running. Yet tonight told me that (Wednesday’s) practice we have to work on some defensive stuff.
“This is the Wild West (for scheduling) this year. It’s like a spring sport with all the rainouts. We are scrambling for games.”
But Pickarts is grateful Marshall is getting to play.
“I truly believe if our (school) board did not approve us to play we wouldn’t be playing this season,” he said. “I feel bad for the girls in Dane County, and the boys. We are in such different times here. And it’s healthy to get these kids out playing.
“I’m not afraid to say this: I’m a diabetic and I have high blood pressure. I do not feel coaching these kids that I am putting myself at risk. If I did, I wouldn’t coach. I feel like we as coaches and the kids are trying to be as safe as we can be. We ask our families to make good decisions on their own time.”
Senior Jaylynn Benson and junior Emma Marty had 10 points apiece and led the Glarner Knights (2-2, 0-1), whose previous game was a loss to Division 5’s No. 1-ranked team Black Hawk. New Glarus had six turnovers in the first 5 minutes, 15 seconds and trailed 14-2 after 5:28 was played.
“In the long run, these are the games you play to get better and build a program,” said Kevin Parman, in his first year as the New Glarus coach. “We are happy we have the opportunity to play teams like Black Hawk and Marshall.”
Face coverings were required for those in attendance, including the players.
“It is bad (wearing a mask),” Lutz said. “You stand around in the grocery store with a mask and it’s a little hard to breathe. But running sprints … it is hard to breathe.”
Crowd size was limited to parents and guardians only for each player, New Glarus athletic director Brittany Spencer Grant said.
The home spectators were assigned to sit on the north-side bleachers and the visiting spectators on the south side.
In addition to the two road practices, the Cardinals can have shooting practice with one player at a time in their home gym.
The Marshall girls and the JV1/JV2 boys basketball teams practice at Lakeside Lutheran on Wednesdays and Cambridge on Sundays, Marshall athletic director Matt Kleinheinz said. The Marshall varsity boys basketball team practices at the Lodi Sports and Recreation Center on Wednesdays and Cambridge on Sundays.
Marshall 35 35 —70
New Glarus 18 24 —42
Marshall — Held 1 2-2 4, Lutz 8 10-10 26, Andrews 1 1-2 3, Rateike 3 1-2 8, Weisensel 1 1-2 3, G. Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Nickel 6 7-8 21, Ward 1 0-0 3, Jesberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 22-26 70.
New Glarus — Yaun 1 0-0 2, Atwell 1 0-0 2, Nommensen 2 0-0 4, Karls 0 0-0 0, Eichelkraut 0 1-2 1, Schadewalt 3 1-1 8, Klosterman-Havens 1 0-0 2, Benson 3 4-5 10, MacLean 1 1-2 3, Marty 4 0-0 10, Ko. Peterson 0 0-1 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ka. Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 42.
3-point goals — Marshall 4 (Nickel 2, Rateike 1, Ward 1); New Glarus 3 (Marty 2, Schadewalt 1).
Total fouls — Marshall 13, New Glarus 16.
Fouled out — None.
