The second annual Badger Conference Challenge girls basketball tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Madison Edgewood.
The Challenge pits teams from the Badger North Conference playing teams from the Badger South, based on their finishes in the first half of league play.
Badger North No. 1 team Beaver Dam, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll, is scheduled to play Badger South No. 1 team Stoughton in the final game at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Wilke Gym.
The pairings were finalized after Beaver Dam defeated Reedsburg on Monday night.
According to information from organizers, varsity games on Friday will have Badger North No. 8 Baraboo meeting Badger South No. 8 Fort Atkinson at 5:45 p.m. and Badger North No. 7 Sauk Prairie facing Badger South No. 7 Madison Edgewood at 7:20 p.m.
On Saturday, the varsity games are:
Badger North No. 6 Mount Horeb vs. Badger South No. 6 Milton, 11 a.m.
Badger North No. 5 Portage vs. Badger South No. 5 Oregon , 12:40 p.m.
Badger North No. 4 Reedsburg vs. Badger South No. 4 Monroe, 2:20 p.m.
Badger North No. 3 Waunakee vs. Badger South No. 3 Watertown, 4 p.m.
Badger North No. 2 DeForest vs. Badger South No. 2 Monona Grove, 5:40 p.m.
Badger North No. 1 Beaver Dam vs. Badger South No. 1 Stoughton, 7:20 p.m.
League tiebreakers were used to determine some placings among teams that were tied.
Admission is $5.00 per day. There will be concessions available.
Gate receipts and sponsorship fees are scheduled to be forwarded to the next school after expenses have been covered. A percentage of the revenue will be donated to a charitable organization announced at the event.
The JV games will be played at the Krantz Center at Edgewood.
JV games on Friday, No. 7 teams at 5:45 p.m. and No. 8 teams at 7:20 p.m.
JV games on Saturday – No. 6 teams at 9:20 a.m.; No. 5 teams at 11 a.m.; No. 4 teams at 12:40 p.m.; No. 3 teams at 2:20 p.m.; No. 2 teams at 4 p.m.; and No. 1 teams at 5:40 p.m.
Badger South schools will play host to the freshman games.