Belleville has named Tony Pharo as girls basketball coach.
Pharo has coached different levels of basketball for more than 10 years.
Prior to taking over at Belleville, he was the head JV coach and assistant varsity girls coach for Mount Horeb from 2017-19, according to information provided in an email message from Pharo.
He was head JV girls basketball coach for Madison Edgewood from 2016-17. He was on the Crusaders’ staff when Edgewood won the WIAA Division 3 state title in 2017.
He’s a head girls coach for Wisconsin Hoops Select, beginning in 2016 to the present.
He was Wisconsin Heights youth/club girls basketball head coach from 2009-2017 and middle school head boys coach for Wisconsin Heights school from 2015-2016. He also had a one-year experience coaching AAU girls basketball.
Pharo, a Hillsboro graduate, was a three-sport athlete in high school, lettering in football, basketball and baseball.
Sean Greenleaf had been the Belleville coach.
Belleville reached a WIAA Division 4 sectional final last season, falling to eventual Division 4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas. Belleville was 19-6 overall, including finishing 8-2 and runner-up to Division 3 champion Marshall in the Capitol South Conference.