ASHWAUBENON — Teagan Mallegni proved why she is being recruited by top college basketball programs from coast to coast as the junior tried to will the McFarland girls basketball team to victory against the two-time defending champions Friday.

Mallegni scored the Spartans' last nine points — three layups and a 3-pointer — but Green Bay Notre Dame matched her and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to win the WIAA Division 2 state semifinal 76-70 at the Resch Center.

“Teagan Mallegni is just such a phenomenal player, she’s just really tough,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rhode said. “There’s a reason why she’s being recruited by who she’s being recruited by: because she’s a really tough player.”

Notre Dame (28-1) will get a rematch with Pewaukee for the state championship at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

But it was Mallegni who shined on the biggest stage. She tied with classmate Ava Dean for a game-high 23 points. Mallegni, a 6-foot-1 wing, had 10 assists, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and nine turnovers.

Sixteen of Dean's points came in the first half, when she was 7-for-8. She finished 10-for-14 shooting with eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

“That was definitely not necessarily the game plan,” McFarland coach Sara Mallegni said. “Ava has really stepped up. We were really looking to get people in that position for dives or coming from behind as people were helping on Teagan.

“Ava knows where to find those spots and did a good job with that. Ava is one of those people where you put her in situations and she does not want to lose. She will do anything it takes.”

It was a back-and-forth first half with five lead changes and six ties. McFarland, which made its first state tournament since winning a championship in 1999, had a 40-37 lead after Dean split a pair of free throws and then hit a layup with 40 seconds left in the half.

“We just knew we needed to come in and play, and be aggressive and not back down just because of who they are,” Teagan Mallegni said. “I think we did a really good job of that throughout the game. We really pushed through the whole time. It was continuing to do what we do and know that we were in this game.”

The Spartans were 16-for-29 (55.2%) in the first half, making 5 of 10 3-point shots. That blistering pace continued as they shot 51.9% for the game, including 8-for-19 (42.1%) on 3s.

“I thought McFarland played really hard,” Notre Dame Academy coach Sara Rohde said. “They played really well. Lights out. I don’t even know if they missed a shot in the first half to be honest and I thought at times they definitely outhustled us, which I think is a little uncharacteristic of our team."

But Notre Dame answered with a 6-0 run to flip the lead in its favor to 43-40 with 16:33 left.

“Obviously, we were hoping to come out at half and be able to increase the lead,” Sara Mallegni said. “We knew they were going to come and come hard at us, and they did.”

McFarland senior Adrienne Kirch hit a fast-break layup with 14:35 left to give the Spartans (26-3) a 44-43 lead with 14:53 left, but the Tritons took control again.

Notre Dame built a 64-54 lead with 7:53 left when senior Hope Barrington, who finished with 15 points, forced a turnover and got an easy layup.

One last 9-0 push by the Spartans cut the Notre Dame lead to 64-63 with 2:42 left. First it was a Dean layup, then junior Brynn Kirch with a layup and junior Elise Freeman hit a 3-pointer. Mallegni's putback trimmed the deficit to the lowest it would get for the rest of the game as she began her push to get the Spartans to the title game.

The Tritons again answered as University of Wisconsin commit Gracie Grzesk hit a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to end the run and provide a four-point lead. The junior finished with a team-high 20 points.

Notre Dame junior Trista Fayta, an Illinois State commit, finished with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Junior Sydney Whitehouse had 17 points.

Sara Mallegni was proud of the way the Spartans battled and left their own legacy.

“I knew we could be in this game,” she said. “I think we came prepared. I don’t know if they were extra relaxed. I just think that we were ready to play. We have a team of girls that are competitors. It doesn’t really matter who you’re going to put in front of them.

"They’re going to play their hardest the whole way through. They did that.”

State records

McFarland was a part of history in its game with Notre Dame. The total of 146 points sets a WIAA Division 2 single-game state record for combined points, which was set the game before it when Pewaukee beat Lakeland 80-63.

The 143 points in the first semifinal broke a record which stood since 1988, when Luxemburg-Casco beat Horicon 71-60 (131 points).

Pewaukee's 80 points also broke a WIAA Division 2 single-game state record, which was set by Columbus when it scored 75 in 2002. Pewaukee's 20 assists was a single-game record at Division 2 state. Seven teams accomplished that feat previously, including Notre Dame in both games in 2022, Columbus against Medford in 2003 and Kimberly against Waunakee in 1998.

Photos: McFarland girls basketball plays in a WIAA state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame