Sun Prairie's Avree Antony makes college basketball decision

Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Colorado State University for women’s basketball.
Antony, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 26 games last season as a junior for Sun Prairie.
Antony was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference, an honorable mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team, an honorable mention selection on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions) and an honorable mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team (which includes all divisions).
The Cardinals shared the Big Eight regular-season title with Verona. Sun Prairie (22-5 overall, 15-3 Big Eight) advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, falling to Hartland Arrowhead. Antony suffered a knee injury in a regional final victory over Watertown and was sidelined for the sectional semifinal.
The Sun Prairie School District is scheduled to have two high schools in 2022-23. Antony is scheduled to attend Sun Prairie West, which opens in 2022-23.
Colorado State is an NCAA Division I program in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Photos: Oregon girls win WIAA Division 2 state soccer title
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker (21) celebrates after scoring against Whitefish Bay goalie Riley Franklin (0) during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker scores past Whitefish Bay goalie Riley Franklin during the second half Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
(Clockwise from bottom) Addison Werth, Zoey Pagels, Katelyn Studebaker and Lily Eisele celebrate Studebaker's goal.
Oregon players celebrate with fans following the victory.
Members of Oregon High School's girls soccer team celebrate following the team's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker left, Elise Boyd share an embrace following the team's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Elise Boyd and Whitefish Bay's Emma Addeo compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Elise Boyd (22) competes for the ball against Whitefish Bay's Lauren Busalacchi (20) and Elyse Leinweber (7) Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Rose Anderson and Whitefish Bay Grasyn Dunsirn, left, compete for a header during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Lily Frank, left, and goalkeeper Payton Lang defend a shot on goal by Whitefish Bay's Alair Posard during the second half.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Summer Steel (23) and Whitefish Bay's Emma Addeo (16) compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon Zoey Pagels (17) and Whitefish Bay Maria Helf (10) compete for a header during Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Zoey Pagels (17) and Whitefish Bay's Emma Addeo (16) compete for possession during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Lily Eisele (5) and Whitefish Bay's Ella Luna (8) compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Lily Frank, left, and Whitefish Bay's Lucia Englund (15) converge on the ball during the first half of Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state campionship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Emily Mikkelson (12), Lauren Janssens (11) and Maddie Morhoff (10) congratulate teammate Katelyn Studebaker (21) after receiving their medals following Oregon's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Oregon High School girls soccer team capture photos of the players following the team's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of Oregon High School's girls soccer team celebrate following the team's 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Oregon High School girls soccer team celebrate the team's second half goal during their 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
