Sun Prairie's Avree Antony makes college basketball decision

Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Colorado State University for women’s basketball.

Antony, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 26 games last season as a junior for Sun Prairie.

Antony was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference, an honorable mention choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team, an honorable mention selection on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions) and an honorable mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team (which includes all divisions).

The Cardinals shared the Big Eight regular-season title with Verona. Sun Prairie (22-5 overall, 15-3 Big Eight) advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, falling to Hartland Arrowhead. Antony suffered a knee injury in a regional final victory over Watertown and was sidelined for the sectional semifinal.

The Sun Prairie School District is scheduled to have two high schools in 2022-23. Antony is scheduled to attend Sun Prairie West, which opens in 2022-23.

Colorado State is an NCAA Division I program in Fort Collins, Colorado.

