Sun Prairie senior Elle Moore announced on Twitter she has committed to Edgewood College for women’s basketball.
Moore, a wing with a good perimeter shot, was sidelined this past season for the Cardinals’ girls basketball team after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her knee prior to the season, according to Sun Prairie coach John Olson.
She averaged 10.8 points and was a third-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference as a junior when Sun Prairie claimed the league crown in 2017-18.
Moore tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic studies and playing basketball at Edgewood College! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates who helped me on my journey.”