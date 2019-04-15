Try 3 months for $3
Sun Prairie's Elle Moore and East's Shayla Moseberry fight for a loose ball in the first half. Sun Prairie High School hosted Madison East in Big Eight girls basketball Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie senior Elle Moore announced on Twitter she has committed to Edgewood College for women’s basketball.

Moore, a wing with a good perimeter shot, was sidelined this past season for the Cardinals’ girls basketball team after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her knee prior to the season, according to Sun Prairie coach John Olson. 

She averaged 10.8 points and was a third-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference as a junior when Sun Prairie claimed the league crown in 2017-18.

Moore tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic studies and playing basketball at Edgewood College! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates who helped me on my journey.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

