Sun Prairie ousted in WIAA girls basketball sectional semifinal

VERONA — Coach John Olson doesn’t know exactly who will be wearing Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West jerseys next year.

He does know that the current crop of Sun Prairie Cardinals left it all on the floor in their final game together.

The shorthanded, third-seeded Cardinals battled throughout Thursday’s 59-41 loss to No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 girls basketball sectional semifinal at Verona High School.

“We’ll see what next year brings. We won’t worry about it now,” said Olson, referring to the school splitting into two when Sun Prairie West opens in the fall. “I told the girls, ‘You got a Big Eight championship, and the only other conference team that went this far was Janesville Craig. You have nothing to hang your heads about.’ Arrowhead’s a tough team. They’re seeded where they were for a reason.”

So was Sun Prairie, which finished the year 22-5 to go along with conference and regional titles. But the Cardinals ended the season in the same spot as last year, when they suffered a 54-35 loss to Arrowhead in the sectional semifinals.

The Cardinals took the floor for the rematch without junior wing Avree Antony, who suffered a right knee injury in Saturday’s 57-37 win over No. 6 Watertown. The backcourt picked up the slack, with junior Antionique Auston (20 points) and senior Rachel Rademacher (16) accounting for 36 of Sun Prairie’s 41 points.

“We got a little tired,” Olson said. “We play seven players, and Avree’s a big loss, she does everything. But I thought we gave a really good effort in every phase.”

Sun Prairie held firm defensively for the majority of the first half.

But so did Arrowhead (22-4), which ended the half on a 14-5 run that was capped when a blocked Sun Prairie 3-pointer turned into Sarah Larson grabbing an offensive rebound and assisting Devyn Meister for a buzzer-beating layup that gave the Warhawks a 23-18 halftime lead.

Arrowhead never gave up the lead, as Sun Prairie’s defense spread out in the second half and allowed the Warhawks to look inside for Alaina Harper.

The 6-foot-3 senior scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, while sophomore guard Taylor Thimmesch made five of the Warhawks’ nine 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 19 points.

“Defensively, we did what we wanted to do early,” Olson said of how Sun Prairie set out to slow Harper down. “But Thimmesch did a job and when they knock down 3s like that, it opens up the post. That’s what a good team does, they have some balance.”

An Auston offensive rebound and putback pulled Sun Prairie within 35-30 with 10:13 remaining.

But the Warhawks pulled away down the stretch, with a Thimmesch 3-pointer giving them an eight-point lead before Larson iced the game with a corner 3 that made it 46-32 with 3:57 left.

The Warhawks will play No. 1 Brookfield East, which claimed a 46-41 semifinal win over No. 4 Waunakee, in Saturday's sectional final.

Thursday ended the high school basketball careers for Sun Prairie’s two seniors: Rademacher and Tiara Barksdale.

“Rachel just battles, she never quits,” Olson said. “She’s a hardworking farm girl, she’s up at 4 every morning… she’s just tough. Just a great kid. Our school community will miss her. And Tiara’s awesome. She took a year off and decided to come back and play with her two sisters. She always worked hard and did her role in practice.”