SUN PRAIRIE — Sun Prairie senior guard Grace Hilber was sidelined due to an ankle injury for her team’s first meeting against Madison Memorial. Without its floor leader, Sun Prairie had trouble breaking Memorial’s pressure in a season-opening defeat.
In the rematch between the Big Eight Conference leaders Friday night, Memorial was without standout junior Leilani Kapinus — lost for the season after sustaining a knee injury in the fifth game — and Sun Prairie was missing senior starter Alexis Baker, sidelined by an ankle injury suffered last Saturday.
But the 5-foot-6 Hilber’s presence was evident.
Hilber scored a game-high 20 points and led the host Cardinals to a 59-38 victory, which vaulted Sun Prairie (10-3 overall, 9-1 Big Eight) into sole possession of first place.
“You can’t say enough about her,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said of Hilber. “I don’t know what she had. Twenty (points)? Twenty-two? And (she was) distributing the ball, taking care of the ball and (was) tough to stop.”
Hilber and the Cardinals’ four other starters — sophomores Bailey Lutes, Grace Radlund, Ashley Rae and Jazzanay Seymore — carved up the Spartans (11-3, 8-2) with pinpoint passing and precise cuts to the basket on offense and played aggressively on defense.
“I had confidence in us,” Hilber said. “You know how you get that feeling before a game? I just had that feeling. People, they aren’t overlooking us, but I know what we’ve got, and what we’ve got is good.”
The 5-10 Rae, who scored 16 points, and Hilber each scored 12 first-half points as Sun Prairie grabbed a 31-21 halftime lead. Hilber had eight points and Rae five during a 13-7 run to end the first half.
The 5-11 Seymore had 14 points, including 12 in the second half. Lutes assisted on inside baskets by Rae and Seymore that started an 8-0 run immediately after halftime, propelling Sun Prairie to a 39-21 lead.
“In games, I just focus on making the team better, as a team leader, (and) looking up the floor, looking inside,” Hilber said. “That was our main focus for tonight because they weren’t really stacked with big girls. So, (we were) looking into the post a lot to `Jazz’ and Ashley, which, obviously, showed up on the scoreboard.”
Olson, whose team has won outright or shared the conference title the past two years, said he didn’t anticipate such a margin of victory. But he said he did envision “our tenacity on defense because we have been working on that.”
Junior Daiysha Brown and sophomore Maya White Eagle scored 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Spartans, who entered ranked sixth in Division 1 by The Associated Press.
Spartans coach Marques Flowers didn’t acknowledge Kapinus’ absence as a factor, saying: “We just didn’t play a good basketball game, and that’s on me and my kids. We didn’t have the energy and the fight that you need to be able to beat a good team and that’s a good basketball team.
“They are well-coached and they execute, and we didn’t match that, at all. We didn’t play well in a big setting. It was a big game, a big-time environment, and we just didn’t show up. And we can’t continue to do that.”
Memorial dropped into a second-place tie with Middleton.
Madison Memorial 21 17 — 38
Sun Prairie 31 28 — 59
MADISON MEMORIAL — Wilson 1 0-0 3, — 0 3-4 10,
Rankins 2 0-0 4, Peters 0 0-0 0, Sweet 2 0-0 5, White Eagle 3 2-4 9, Maier 0 0-0 0, Garcia 1 4-6 6, Thorns 0 0-0 0, Frisch 0 1-2 1, Kinney 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-16 38.
SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 7 5-6 20, Lutes 2 0-0 4, Radlund 2 1-2 5, Rae 6 2-4 16, Kostelnik 0 0-0 0, Strey 0 0-2 0, Seymore 7 0-2 14, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Rademacher 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Tiltrum 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-16 59.
3-point goals — MM 4 (Wilson 1, Brown 1, Sweet 1, White Eagle 1); SP 2 (Hilber 1, Rae 1).
Total fouls — MM 14; SP 14.