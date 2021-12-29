Strong first half doesn't hold up for Middleton girls basketball team in its tournament final

MIDDLETON — Facing the fourth-ranked Division 1 girls basketball team in the state Wednesday, Middleton played a strong first half it can bank for future positive returns.
But Hartland Arrowhead, after leading by four points at halftime, used its pressure defense to wear down Middleton in the second half. Arrowhead pulled away for a 60-35 victory in the championship game at the Cardinal Invitational.
“We learned that we can keep up with them, in the first half, especially,” said Middleton junior Audrey Deptula, who had a game-high 18 points. “We just have to keep that going and just keep the pace going. … Because they are the No. 4 team in the state (in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll), I was happy we were able to do so good against them in the first half, at least.”
Arrowhead (9-1) scored the first seven points of the second half, building a 32-21 lead.
Junior guard Bella Samz led the Warhawks with 17 points, including 11 in the second half when Arrowhead outscored Middleton 35-14.
Alaina Harper, a 6-foot-3 senior center who’s committed to NCAA Division I Grand Canyon, had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
“We are continuing to get better,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said. “It was good to play Arrowhead or (Mequon) Homestead, whoever we would have played (after the semifinals) because you are playing against a good team. It’s kind of a measuring stick. Arrowhead is probably the best team we’ve played so far.”
Arrowhead coach Rick Witte said he believed it was Middleton’s best first-half performance this season.
“They played great basketball, and they were staying right with us,” Witte said. “It took everything we had to stay with them. Then at half, we adjusted our zone to take away their shooters.”
The Warhawks’ defense took its toll against the Cardinals (5-4), who had only four players score.
Cardinals senior forward McKenna Monogue, whom Kind believed battled Harper well inside on defense, made two 3-pointers and scored her eight points in the first 4 minutes, 8 seconds of the game.
“We don’t have a lot of offensive weapons,” Kind said. “They are trying to take McKenna and Audrey away. I don’t blame them. That’s what I would do.”
Kind believed the Cardinals played with the requisite intensity in the first half.
“Our first half was really, really good,” said the 6-foot Deptula, who’s orally committed to Loyola Chicago. “Our intensity was there. Defensively, I thought we were really, really solid. That’s what kept us in the game. I just think we turned over the ball too much in the second half. In the first half, we were a lot more patient. We got open looks and cuts in the zone. I thought we broke the zone really well in the first half.”
Middleton’s depth, already challenged without injured 6-2 junior forward Sierra Pertzborn (wrist), suffered another blow when junior forward Addy Gmur was sidelined after breaking her nose near the end of the first half, Kind said.
“They are a good team,” Kind said. “Their pressure got to us. We got to standing around in the second half. We got a little scared with the ball sometimes. We have to make sure to complete the passes, and they hurt us bad on the offensive boards.”
Arrowhead advanced to the first-place game with a 54-51 victory over 10th-ranked Homestead on Tuesday. The 5-8 Samz and Harper led the Warhawks with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
Middleton, which had nine players score, moved into the title game with a 65-27 victory over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Deptula led the Cardinals with 19 points while Gmur contributed 10 points.
Homestead defeated Chippewa Falls 95-41 in the third-place game Wednesday.
