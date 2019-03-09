Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING... .THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR MAINLY SNOW AND SLEET, WITH SOME POCKETS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE. FREEZING RAIN IN THE SHEBOYGAN AREA SHOULD TRANSITION TO SNOW AND SLEET. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW AND SLEET OF ONE HALF INCH TO 2-3 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHER AMOUNTS TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&