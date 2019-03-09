ASHWAUBENON — Make it three in a row. And counting.
That’s the number of consecutive WIAA state championships won by the Beaver Dam girls basketball team after its 65-46 victory over Monroe in Saturday’s Division 2 championship game at the Resch Center.
Coach Tim Chase’s Golden Beavers (27-1), ranked 14th in the nation by USA Today, became the fifth program in the 44-year history of the WIAA girls tournament to win three consecutive titles.
It was just a case of a prophecy coming true, according to Chase.
“Three years ago, after their freshman year, these two (seniors Tara Stauffacher and Paige Schumann) went to Notre Dame’s team camp, and Tara and Paige roomed together,” Chase said in a postgame television interview
“I told them to come back and tell me how many state championships they wanted to win in the next three years. And they came back and Paige said “coach, we want to win three state titles. And that’s that they did.”
And the Badger North Conference champion Golden Beavers did it in convincing fashion, racing to a 10-0 lead at the outset, building it to 18-2 after seven minutes and never letting the lead shrink to fewer than nine points against perennial Badger South power Monroe.
Coach Sam Mathiason’s Cheesemakers also were making their third consecutive state trip, but were playing in the final for the first time since winning the school’s third title overall in 2008.
Stauffacher, a 5-foot, 11-inch senior forward who will play next year at Wisconsin, made all 10 of her free throws and totaled 15 points to lead Beaver Dam. Schumann added 14 points and sophomore guard Maty Wilke added 10.
The Golden Beavers made seven of 16 3-point attempts, while Monroe went 0-for-8 from long range. Beaver Dam sank 18 of 22 free throws and committed only eight turnovers.
In other words, they played like champions.
“It’s truly undescribable. When I thought about this as an eighth-grader I never thought it could come true,” Stauffacher said.
Monroe tried everything in its power to make a game of it, cutting the margin to nine points with the first basket of the second half before Beaver Dam went on a 14-6 run to open a 44-27 lead with 14 minutes, 53 seconds to play.
Sydney Hilliard, a 6-foot senior guard who will join Stauffacher at Wisconsin next season, scored 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Emily Benzschawel, a 5-9 senior guard who will play Division II ball at Lindenwood University, added 11 points.
But only three other Monroe players scored, and none had more than six points.
And Beaver Dam will simply reload, as four underclassmen scored points in Saturday’s final, led by Wilke.
“Absolutely amazing. This group of kids, they’ve just done everything right,” Chase said.