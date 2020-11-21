Southwest Wisconsin Conference girls basketball preview: River Valley seeks foothold in a league of powers

The lowdown: Emily Esser led last year’s team in starts and in assists per game, and is back to run the show this winter. She’ll have some familiar faces to look for. Forward Charlotte Ferstl was the second-leading scorer and rebounder, and Brooke Anderson led the team in 3-point baskets and steals. Coach Brent Johnson says the Southwest Wisconsin Conference is, again, an “ultra-talented” conference, but he believes his Blackhawks have a chance to show improvement based on their returning experience and some developing younger players.