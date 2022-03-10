Sophomore Kayl Petersen sparks Waupun past Whitefish Bay Dominican in WIAA Division 3 semifinals

ASHWAUBENON — With its leading scorer having an off game, the Waupun girls basketball team turned to another weapon.

Warriors coach Tim Aalsma aptly phrased it, “The Kayl Petersen Show.” And it was on full display on the biggest stage at the Resch Center.

The sophomore scored 22 points — 14 in the first seven minutes of the game — as No. 2-ranked Waupun posted a 47-29 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on Thursday afternoon.

“She put us on her back,” Aalsma said about Petersen.

Waupun, the top seed in the tournament, set the tone with Petersen’s inside-outside presence. She drained her first four 3-point attempts and converted a shot in the paint to get her team going.

“I think overall it was kind of just a cool feeling at first and once you got settled in, it got easier from there,” Petersen said. “I was talking to a teammate before the game and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll be here for the next four years. I might as well get used to it now.’

“It was a good feeling. My nerves calmed down, and I was able to hit shots.”

Abbie Aalsma, who came in averaging 21.6 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. She enjoyed seeing Petersen play so well when her team needed it the most.

“Having Kayl step up like that in such a big way on a big stage, just hitting shots when we really need them, it was just really good,” Abbie Aalsma said. “I’m happy for her, because I want to win and however we do it will work. Even though I sucked, it’s alright because Kayl shined, so that was cool.”

Waupun (26-3) got the offensive support from Petersen, and it cranked up its defense. Fourth-seeded Dominican (18-10) hit just nine field goals in the game and shot 24.3% from the field, including 18% (3-for-17) in the first half. The Knights were forced into 21 turnovers and the Warriors scored 16 points off those miscues.

After Dominican scored the first two points of the game, Waupun tallied 21 of the next 23 points — with Petersen scoring 16 — to take a commanding 21-4 lead.

Late in the opening half is when Waupun’s defense came up the biggest. Holding a 23-7 lead with 6:40 remaining, the Warriors didn’t score the rest of the half. But Dominican had just four points during that time frame as Waupun went into halftime up by double figures.

“Our defense has gotten us to this point all year long,” Tim Aalsma said. “We have offensive weapons and we’ve scored a lot of points, but we’ve been able to win ugly games, we’ve been able to win games going away, and we’ve always relied on our defense.”

Dominican cut its deficit to 10 points early in the second half, but Waupun responded with a 16-6 run to make it 41-21. During that spurt, Waupun got the ball inside for some easy looks to Gaby Matamoros, who put in all 10 of her points on five consecutive possessions.

“They were able to keep us at bay for that 12-, 14-point lead,” Dominican coach Kevin Scramka said. “Right when we thought, hey, we could make a little bit of a run, but to their credit, no, they wouldn’t let us get that lead underneath 10.”

With the win, Waupun advanced to its first state title game in program history. It will face No. 2 Freedom for the championship on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Freedom 66, St. Croix Falls 36

Junior guard Sadie Jarmolowicz produced 22 points and seven assists to power the Irish (28-1) past the Saints (24-5).

Division 4

Mineral Point 55, Westfield 45

The top-ranked Pointers (29-0) forced the Pioneers (27-2) into 26 turnovers and pulled away late to win the evening semifinal.

Mineral Point scored 30 points off turnovers and had 15 steals.

“We knew that if we could handle their pressure, we’d have a good chance,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “Twenty-six is a few too many, and that was the difference.”

Three minutes into the second half, Westfield had just 19 points and 21 turnovers.

Westfield cut its deficit to 43-38 with 4:26 remaining in the game, but Mineral Point scored seven of the next 10 points to pull away.

Mallory Lindsey scored a game-high 20 points to lead Mineral Point, while Carly Drew scored 15 points to pace Westfield.

“This senior group, we really want it,” Mineral Point senior guard Ella Chambers said. “We’ve wanted it for a while. We’ve been waiting for the gold ball and to bring it back to our school. Last year wasn’t what we wanted, so all year we’ve been prepping for this moment on Saturday.”

