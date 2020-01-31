Sitori Tanin's double-double helps Middleton deliver Madison Memorial's first loss

MIDDLETON — Middleton senior forward Sitori Tanin begins every game with a goal to clean the glass and grab as many rebounds as possible.
“Usually I say I want to get a lot of rebounds,” the 6-foot-2 Tanin said. “This game I feel I completed that goal.”
Tanin pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds and scored a team-high 17 points while leading Middleton to a 77-68 victory over previously undefeated Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference girls basketball game Friday night.
“She’s a vacuum cleaner there,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said about Tanin’s rebounding ability.
Second-place Middleton (15-1 overall, 11-1 Big Eight), No. 4 in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, climbed within one-half game of conference-leading Memorial (15-1, 12-1), tied for first with Bay Port in the Division 1 state poll.
Middleton overcame a seven-point second-half deficit, outscoring Memorial 22-6 in the final 6 minutes, 43 seconds.
“This is really good for us,” said Tanin, a Loyola (Ill.) University commit. “It gives us a good idea of the confidence we can have and where we need to go from here.”
The Cardinals had five players score in double figures — Tanin, sophomore forward McKenna Monogue (14 points), senior point guard Josie Lemirande (13), senior forward Kendall Roquet (11) and senior guard Evie Coleman (10). Roquet also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Memorial senior guard and Penn State commit Leilani Kapinus had a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Charlotte Sweet added 13 points, while senior guard Liliana Garcia had 10 points off the bench.
Memorial played its second game and biggest test since losing junior guard and second-leading scorer Mia Morel to a season-ending knee injury. The Spartans also were without 6-1 senior center Reette Thorns, who was sidelined by an ankle injury.
Senior guard Makenzie Hodson’s 3-pointer from the left corner gave Middleton a 67-64 lead with 3:04 remaining. Tanin’s power move inside led to a basket and a 69-65 advantage with 2:29 to play and her putback put Middleton ahead 72-65 with 2:09 left.
You have free articles remaining.
Sweet’s 3-pointer rallied the Spartans within 72-68 with 1:52 remaining. But Memorial didn’t score again, while Middleton was 5-for-12 from the foul line in the final 1:46.
“Obviously, down Mia and without Reette, they were able to take advantage of their size on the inside, which helped them out,” Memorial coach Marques Flowers said. “That is one place they have a considerable advantage against us because they are a bigger team. Otherwise, I thought, for the most part, defensively we got them where we wanted them. We got them sped up and we got them to make some mistakes. But we took some shots that we didn’t want to take. Offensively, we had some quick possessions down the stretch.”
Middleton won its 10th consecutive game since losing to Memorial 67-51 on Dec. 13.
“We did a little better job of staying in our offense and getting the ball inside a little more,” Kind said. “They are still a tough team to try to contain; they get to the basket so well. We let them drive to the basket a few too many times. But, overall, we did a better job on the boards. It takes a good effort all-around to beat them.”
Said Tanin: “We’ve been working really hard in practice. I think that loss against them, that first one, really gave us an idea how hard we have to work.”
The Cardinals were able to handle the Spartans’ pressure and run their half-court offense better than in the first meeting, getting the ball inside and drawing fouls. Middleton was 23-for-44 from the free throw line, while Memorial was 6-for-13.
Flowers believes his team will learn from Friday’s game.
“I told them that one loss is a learning opportunity and we can grow from it,” Flowers said. “That’s what we have to do. Otherwise, it was a loss. But it’s not a loss if we learn from it.”
Madison Memorial 34 34 — 68
Middleton 32 45 — 77
Madison Memorial — Peters 1 0-1 3, Kapinus 9 1-4 22, Rauwolf 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 0-0 5, Rankins 3 2-2 8, Sweet 4 2-2 13, White Eagle 1 0-0 2, Garcia 4 1-4 10. Totals 26 6-13 68.
Middleton — Lemirande 3 7-10 13, Hodson 1 0-0 3, Tanin 6 5-12 17, Roquet 3 5-12 11, Coleman 2 5-6 10, Bursac 3 0-0 6, Monogue 6 0-2 14, Smith 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 23-44 77.
3-point goals — MM 10 (Kapinus 3, Sweet 3, Peters 1, Rauwolf 1, Brown 1, Garcia 1); Mid 4 (Monogue 2, Hodson 1, Coleman 1). Total fouls — MM 27, Mid 14. Fouled out — Brown, White Eagle, Sweet, Garcia.