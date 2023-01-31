 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

See how Madison-area girls teams fared in this week's Associated Press basketball polls

  • 0
  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

The McFarland and Monona Grove girls basketball teams remained the fifth and eighth ranked teams, respectively, in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.

The Spartans and Silver Eagles both improved to 16-2 overall and sit in first place atop the Rock Valley and Badger East conferences. McFarland, tied for fifth last week, knocked off fellow RVC title contenders Edgerton and Brodhead last week, while Monona Grove took care of DeForest and Watertown.

Two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame remained the unanimous top-ranked team in Division 2. Reedsburg remained No. 10.

Monona Grove's Taylor Moreau1

Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau flips up an off-balance shot after getting fouled by Reedsburg's Addison Meister during the Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School on Jan. 14.

Verona was ranked fifth in Division 1, as the Big Eight Conference leader held onto its spot from last week. Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1, while Sun Prairie West was among three teams to receive votes.

Freedom remained No. 1 in Division 3, while La Crosse Aquinas and Blair-Taylor stayed atop Division 4 and 5, respectively. The Irish, Blugolds and Wildcats rounded out the unanimous top-ranked teams across all five divisions.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1.Kettle Moraine (6)16-1 60 
2. Hortonville 17-1 54 2
3. Neenah 18-1 47 T3 
4. Brookfield East 17-2 36T3 
5. Verona 15-2 33 
6. Franklin 18-1 28 
7. Arrowhead 14-2 27 
8. Germantown 15-4 19 
9. Superior 17-1 NR 
10. Homestead 15-3 NR 

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1. Green Bay Notre Dame (6) 17-1 60 1
2. Pewaukee 17-1 54 
3. Union Grove 16-1 47 
4. Beaver Dam 17-3 35 
5. McFarland 16-2 34 T5 
6. Waukesha West 17-2 32 T5 
7. Milwaukee Pius 16-2 24 
8. Monona Grove 16-2 21 
9. Fox Valley Lutheran 16-2 10 T9 
10. Reedsburg 16-4 T9 

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 2, West De Pere 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1. Freedom (6) 16-1 60 
2. Lake Mills 16-2 49 
3. Dominican 15-2 48 
4. Oostburg 16-2 40 
5. Edgerton 16-2 35 
6. West Salem 18-1 22 10 
7. Prairie du Chien 14-4 19 
8. Brillion 15-3 18 
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science 14-2 17 
10. Waupun 14-4 15 

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 3, Prescott 3, Wautoma 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1.La Crosse Aquinas (6) 17-1 60 
2.Cuba City 17-1 49 
3. Westfield 19-1 45 
4. Laconia 17-2 38 
5. Neillsville 18-0 35 
6. Racine Prairie School 15-2 34 
7. New Glarus 19-0 30 
8. St. Mary Catholic 16-1 17 
9. Crandon 15-1 10 
10. Randolph 15-4 10 

Others receiving votes: Cadott 3, Deerfield 2, Westby 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1.Blair-Taylor (6) 18-0 60 
2. Prairie Farm 18-0 52 
3. Albany 19-0 49 
4. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 15-2 33 
5. Sevastopol 16-1 32 
6. Athens 18-2 31 
7. Royall 15-2 27 
8. Oshkosh Lourdes 16-3 15 
9. South Shore 16-1 14 T10 
T10. Chippewa Falls McDonell 15-3 NR 
T10. Hillsboro 15-4 

Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 4, Belmont 1.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting to know Oregon boys hockey player Andrew Jicha

