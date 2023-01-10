See how Madison-area girls teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

Both Verona and Sun Prairie West have been off to a hot start to begin the 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season.

Both teams are from the Big Eight Conference, with the Wildcats leading the way at 9-2 overall and 9-0 in league play to earn the No. 6 spot in Division 1. The Wolves are second in the conference at 10-3, 8-1, taking the No. 9 spot in Division 1.

The top team in Division 1 is Kaukauna with three first-place votes. Kettle Moraine took second with four first-place votes.

In Division 2, 10-1 Green Bay Notre Dame received five first-place votes to take the top spot while McFarland (11-2) is ranked seventh. DeForest (11-3) is ranked 10th.

Monona Grove also received votes in Division 2.

Dominican (eight first-place votes, Division 3), Laconia (two, Division 4) and Blair-Taylor (seven, Division 5) were the other top-ranked teams.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Kaukauna (3);12-1;82

2. Kettle Moraine (4);11-1;81

3. Brookfield East (1);11-1;70

4. Hortonville;12-1;68

5. Neenah (1);12-1;56

6. Verona;9-2;35

7. Arrowhead;9-2;33

8. Germantown;10-3;30

9. Sun Prairie West;10-3;20

10. Franklin;12-1;9

(tie) Homestead;9-1;9

Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Notre Dame (5);10-1;85

2. Pewaukee (3);11-1;83

3. Beaver Dam (1);12-1;73

4. Union Grove;9-1;60

5. Waukesha West;12-2;55

6. Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;31

7. McFarland;11-2;28

8. Pius XI;11-2;25

9. New Berlin West;9-2;21

10. De Forest;11-3;18

Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Dominican (8);10-1;88

2. Freedom (1);11-1;77

3. Waupun;11-3;66

4. Lake Mills;11-2;59

5. Brillion;10-1;47

6. Edgerton;12-1;44

7. Prairie du Chien;11-3;36

8. Oostburg;10-2;25

9. Columbus; 10-3;20

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-2;17

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. La Crosse Aquinas (7);12-1;88

2. Laconia (2);14-1;82

3. Cuba City;12-0;71

4. Westfield;13-1;51

5. Randolph;11-3;42

6. New Glarus;12-0;40

7. Neillsville;11-0;37

8. The Prairie School;9-2;27

9. Saint Mary Catholic;11-1;26

10. Cadott;12-0;18

Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Blair-Taylor (7);10-0;87

2. Prairie Farm;11-0;74

3. Assumption (1);11-1;72

4. Albany (1);14-0;71

5. Athens;13-1;48

6. Lourdes Academy;9-1;42

7. Royall;10-2;40

8. Sevastopol;10-1;28

9. Edgar;8-3;14

10. Wabeno/Laona;10-4;4

(tie) South Shore;10-0;4

(tie) Belmont;11-2;4

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 2, Oakfield 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

