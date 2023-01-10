 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

See how Madison-area girls teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

  • 0
Taylor Stremlow (copy)

Verona junior Taylor Stremlow races up court during Wednesday's nonconference game at Watertown High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Both Verona and Sun Prairie West have been off to a hot start to begin the 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season.

Both teams are from the Big Eight Conference, with the Wildcats leading the way at 9-2 overall and 9-0 in league play to earn the No. 6 spot in Division 1. The Wolves are second in the conference at 10-3, 8-1, taking the No. 9 spot in Division 1.

The top team in Division 1 is Kaukauna with three first-place votes. Kettle Moraine took second with four first-place votes.

In Division 2, 10-1 Green Bay Notre Dame received five first-place votes to take the top spot while McFarland (11-2) is ranked seventh. DeForest (11-3) is ranked 10th.

People are also reading…

Monona Grove also received votes in Division 2.

Dominican (eight first-place votes, Division 3), Laconia (two, Division 4) and Blair-Taylor (seven, Division 5) were the other top-ranked teams.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Kaukauna (3);12-1;82

2. Kettle Moraine (4);11-1;81

3. Brookfield East (1);11-1;70

4. Hortonville;12-1;68

5. Neenah (1);12-1;56

6. Verona;9-2;35

7. Arrowhead;9-2;33

8. Germantown;10-3;30

9. Sun Prairie West;10-3;20

10. Franklin;12-1;9

(tie) Homestead;9-1;9

Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Notre Dame (5);10-1;85

2. Pewaukee (3);11-1;83

3. Beaver Dam (1);12-1;73

4. Union Grove;9-1;60

5. Waukesha West;12-2;55

6. Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;31

7. McFarland;11-2;28

8. Pius XI;11-2;25

9. New Berlin West;9-2;21

10. De Forest;11-3;18

Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Dominican (8);10-1;88

2. Freedom (1);11-1;77

3. Waupun;11-3;66

4. Lake Mills;11-2;59

5. Brillion;10-1;47

6. Edgerton;12-1;44

7. Prairie du Chien;11-3;36

8. Oostburg;10-2;25

9. Columbus; 10-3;20

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-2;17

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. La Crosse Aquinas (7);12-1;88

2. Laconia (2);14-1;82

3. Cuba City;12-0;71

4. Westfield;13-1;51

5. Randolph;11-3;42

6. New Glarus;12-0;40

7. Neillsville;11-0;37

8. The Prairie School;9-2;27

9. Saint Mary Catholic;11-1;26

10. Cadott;12-0;18

Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Blair-Taylor (7);10-0;87

2. Prairie Farm;11-0;74

3. Assumption (1);11-1;72

4. Albany (1);14-0;71

5. Athens;13-1;48

6. Lourdes Academy;9-1;42

7. Royall;10-2;40

8. Sevastopol;10-1;28

9. Edgar;8-3;14

10. Wabeno/Laona;10-4;4

(tie) South Shore;10-0;4

(tie) Belmont;11-2;4

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 2, Oakfield 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics