See how Madison-area girls teams fared in The Associated Press basketball poll

Verona and McFarland on Tuesday moved into the top five of their respective divisions in this week's Associated Press girls basketball poll.
Verona (11-2) is first in the Big Eight Conference and moved up one spot from last week to No. 5 in Division 1.
McFarland (13-2) is second in the Rock Valley Conference and jumped two spots to No. 2 in Division 2.
Kettle Moraine tops the Division 1 poll, receiving six first-place votes.
In Division 2, Green Bay Notre Dame remains as the top team with seven first-place votes.
At No. 9, Monona Grove entered the Division 2 top 10 after not being ranked last week. Reedsburg, which defeated Monona Grove 67-54 at the last weekend's Badger Challenge, led teams who did not place in the top 10.
Whitefish Bay Dominican repeated as the top ranked team in Division 3 with eight first-place votes. Waupun fell to No. 7. La Crosse Aquinas (seven first-place votes) and Blair-Taylor (eight)) round out the top-ranked teams.
Division 1
School(1st place);Record;Points
1. Kettle Moraine (6);12-1;85
2. Hortonville (1);14-1;79
3. Brookfield East (1);14-1;75
4. Neenah (1);14-1;67
5. Verona Area;11-2;47
6. Germantown;12-3;40
7. Arrowhead;11-2;26
8. Franklin;14-1;24
9. Kaukauna;12-3;19
10.Sun Prairie West;12-3;18
Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points
1. Notre Dame (7);12-1;88
2. Pewaukee (1);13-1;78
3. Beaver Dam (1);14-1;73
4. Union Grove;11-1;67
5. McFarland;13-2;42
6. Waukesha West;14-2;39
7. Pius XI;12-2;35
8. Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;16
9. Monona Grove;12-2;13
10. New Berlin West;9-3;9
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points
1. Dominican (8);13-189
2. Freedom (1);12-1;81
3. Lake Mills;13-2;65
4. Edgerton;14-1;58
5. Brillion;12-1;55
6. Oostburg;12-2;36
7. Waupun;12-4;35
8. Columbus;12-3;26
9. Prairie du Chien;12-4;20
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;13-2;15
Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points
1. Aquinas (7);13-1;88
2. Laconia (2);14-1;82
3. Cuba City;14-0;71
4. Westfield Area;15-1;63
5. New Glarus;14-0;49
6. Neillsville;14-0;38
7. The Prairie School;11-2;35
8. Randolph;12-3;30
9. Saint Mary Catholic;13-1;18
10. Crandon;12-0;7
Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points
1. Blair-Taylor (8);12-0;89
2. Prairie Farm;13-0;74
3. Assumption;12-1;71
(tie) Albany (1);16-0;71
5. Athens;14-1;53
6. Sevastopol;12-1;41
7. Lourdes Academy;11-2;29
8. Royall;11-2;24
9. Hillsboro;12-1;11
10. South Shore;12-1;9
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.