GIRLS BASKETBALL

See how Madison-area girls teams fared in The Associated Press basketball poll

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Verona and McFarland on Tuesday moved into the top five of their respective divisions in this week's Associated Press girls basketball poll. 

Verona (11-2) is first in the Big Eight Conference and moved up one spot from last week to No. 5 in Division 1. 

McFarland (13-2) is second in the Rock Valley Conference and jumped two spots to No. 2 in Division 2. 

Kettle Moraine tops the Division 1 poll, receiving six first-place votes. 

In Division 2, Green Bay Notre Dame remains as the top team with seven first-place votes. 

At No. 9, Monona Grove entered the Division 2 top 10 after not being ranked last week. Reedsburg, which defeated Monona Grove 67-54 at the last weekend's Badger Challenge, led teams who did not place in the top 10. 

Whitefish Bay Dominican repeated as the top ranked team in Division 3 with eight first-place votes. Waupun fell to No. 7. La Crosse Aquinas (seven first-place votes) and Blair-Taylor (eight)) round out the top-ranked teams. 

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points  

1. Kettle Moraine (6);12-1;85 

2. Hortonville (1);14-1;79  

3. Brookfield East (1);14-1;75 

4. Neenah (1);14-1;67 

5. Verona Area;11-2;47 

6. Germantown;12-3;40 

7. Arrowhead;11-2;26 

8. Franklin;14-1;24  

9. Kaukauna;12-3;19 

10.Sun Prairie West;12-3;18 

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points

1. Notre Dame (7);12-1;88 

2. Pewaukee (1);13-1;78 

3. Beaver Dam (1);14-1;73 

4. Union Grove;11-1;67 

5. McFarland;13-2;42 

6. Waukesha West;14-2;39 

7. Pius XI;12-2;35 

8. Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;16 

9. Monona Grove;12-2;13 

10. New Berlin West;9-3;9  

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points 

1. Dominican (8);13-189 

2. Freedom (1);12-1;81 

3. Lake Mills;13-2;65 

4. Edgerton;14-1;58 

5. Brillion;12-1;55 

6. Oostburg;12-2;36 

7. Waupun;12-4;35 

8. Columbus;12-3;26 

9. Prairie du Chien;12-4;20 

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;13-2;15  

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points

1. Aquinas (7);13-1;88 

2. Laconia (2);14-1;82 

3. Cuba City;14-0;71 

4. Westfield Area;15-1;63 

5. New Glarus;14-0;49 

6. Neillsville;14-0;38 

7. The Prairie School;11-2;35 

8. Randolph;12-3;30 

9. Saint Mary Catholic;13-1;18 

10. Crandon;12-0;7  

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points 

1. Blair-Taylor (8);12-0;89 

2. Prairie Farm;13-0;74 

3. Assumption;12-1;71 

(tie) Albany (1);16-0;71 

5. Athens;14-1;53 

6. Sevastopol;12-1;41

7. Lourdes Academy;11-2;29

8. Royall;11-2;24 

9. Hillsboro;12-1;11 

10. South Shore;12-1;9 

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

Related to this story

