The Big Eight Conference-leading Verona girls basketball team is on a 12-game winning streak, earning a fourth-place ranking in this week's Division 1 Associated Press state poll.
The Wildcats moved up from No. 5 after a pair of commanding wins against Madison East and Waupun last week.
Two other Big Eight teams received votes in Division 1, with Sun Prairie West getting seven and Janesville Craig receiving four.
In Division 2, McFarland moved up one spot to No. 4. Monona Grove was tied for seventh.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
1.
|Kettle Moraine (6)
|20-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Neenah (1)
|22-1
|64
|2
|3.
|Brookfield East
|21-2
|52
|4
|4.
|Verona
|20-2
|48
|5
|5.
|Hortonville
|19-3
|42
|3
|6.
|Superior
|20-1
|37
|6
|7.
|Franklin
|21-2
|27
|8
|8.
|Homestead
|19-3
|14
|10
|9.
|Germantown
|17-5
|12
|7
|10.
|Arrowhead
|18-4
|9
|9
Other receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
1.
|Notre Dame (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee
|21-1
|62
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|20-1
|57
|3
|4.
|McFarland
|21-2
|44
|5
|5.
|Beaver Dam
|20-3
|40
|4
|6.
|Waukesha West
|19-2
|40
|6
|7.
|Pius XI
|19-3
|25
|7
|(tie)
|Monona Grove
|19-3
|25
|T8
|9.
|Reedsburg Area
|19-4
|10
|10
|10.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|20-3
|9
|T8
Other receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Freedom (7)
|22-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Lake Mills
|20-2
|60
|T2
|3.
|Dominican
|20-2
|53
|T2
|4.
|Edgerton
|20-2
|47
|5
|5.
|Oostburg
|21-2
|43
|4
|6.
|West Salem
|20-2
|37
|T7
|7.
|Prairie du Chien
|18-4
|28
|T7
|8.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|16
|6
|9.
|Brillion
|18-4
|13
|T9
|10.
|Elk Mound
|22-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Aquinas (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Westfield
|22-1
|57
|2
|3.
|Neillsville
|22-0
|48
|T3
|4.
|New Glarus
|23-0
|47
|6
|5.
|The Prairie School
|19-3
|43
|T3
|6.
|Cuba City
|20-2
|38
|5
|7.
|Laconia
|19-3
|34
|7
|8.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|22-1
|23
|8
|9.
|Crandon
|20-1
|10
|9
|10.
|Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|18-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (7)
|22-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|23-0
|63
|2
|3.
|Albany
|24-0
|56
|3
|4.
|Sevastopol
|21-1
|49
|4
|5.
|Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|19-3
|34
|6
|6.
|Athens
|20-3
|34
|5
|7.
|Lourdes Academy
|19-3
|30
|7
|8.
|South Shore
|21-2
|20
|8
|9.
|Royall
|18-4
|17
|9
|10.
|McDonell Central
|19-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Middleton at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The Big Eight-leading Middleton Cardinals (18-1, 15-1) travel for their second matchup of the season with Sun Prairie West (11-5, 10-5).
In the first game on Jan. 12, Middleton won, 70-64, behind a team-high 25 points from Gavyn Hurley.
Middleton is coming off a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial. It was a bounce back game for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season by three to La Follette the game prior.
In its inaugural season Sun Prairie West sits fourth in the competitive Big Eight conference. The Wolves have won five of their last six games.
Mt. Horeb at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Oregon (14-6, 8-3 Badger West) plays host to Badger West rival Mount Horeb (13-7, 6-5) in the teams' second matchup of the season.
The first game was on Jan. 10 when Oregon earned an 81-76 road victory, thanks to season-high 28 points from Casey Schoenecker.
Oregon is making a postseason push, winning six of its last seven games. Mount Horeb is looking to respond after a 54-50 loss to Edgewood that ended its three-game winning streak.
With the Badger West Conference title still in reach, this is an important game for both teams.
Waunakee at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday
The top teams in the Badger East Conference will face off Friday night, when Waunakee (17-4, 12-0 Badger East) travels to DeForest (12-6, 8-3).
These two played on Jan. 10, with Waunakee winning 58-55 behind Keaton Frisch's season-high 25 points.
DeForest has won its last two games, following a four-game losing streak.
