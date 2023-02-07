The Verona girls basketball team posted a pair of convincing wins last week and was rewarded with the No. 5 ranking in the latest Associated Press state poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Wildcats downed both Janesville Craig and Madison Memorial last week to garner 45 points in the Division 1 poll. Kettle Moraine stayed at No. 1. Sun Prairie West earned two points.

McFarland also used a pair of wins to stay at No. 5 in Division 2. Monona Grove stayed at No. 8.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Kettle Moraine (6) 18-1 69 1 2. Neenah (1) 20-1 62 3 3. Hortonville 18-2 52 2 4. Brookfield East 19-2 50 4 5. Verona 17-2 45 5 6. Superior 18-1 26 9 7. Germantown 17-4 24 8 8. Franklin 19-2 22 6 9. Arrowhead 16-3 18 7 10. Homestead 17-3 11 10

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Notre Dame (6) 19-1 69 1 2. Pewaukee (1) 19-1 62 2 3. Union Grove 18-1 58 3 4. Beaver Dam 18-3 44 4 5. McFarland 18-2 43 5 6. Waukesha West 17-2 37 6 7. Pius XI 17-3 22 7 8. Monona Grove 17-3 18 8 (tie) Fox Valley Lutheran 18-2 18 9 10. Reedsburg 18-4 7 10

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Freedom (7) 19-2 70 1 2. Lake Mills 17-2 56 2 (tie) Dominican 17-2 56 3 4. Oostburg 18-2 44 4 5 Edgerton 17-2 42 5 6 Milwaukee Academy of Science 16-2 30 9 7. West Salem 19-2 29 6 (tie) Prairie du Chien 16-4 29 7 9. Brillion 16-4 10 8 (tie) Waupun 15-5 10 10

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Aquinas (7) 19-1 70 1 2. Westfield 21-1 57 3 3. The Prairie School 17-2 45 6 (tie) Neillsville 20-0 45 5 5. Cuba City 18-2 44 2 6. New Glarus 20-0 42 7 7. Laconia 18-3 37 4 8. Saint Mary Catholic 19-1 19 8 9. Crandon 18-1 10 9 10. Randolph 16-4 6 10

Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Blair-Taylor (7) 21-0 70 1 2. Prairie Farm 20-0 62 2 3. Albany 21-0 57 4 4. Sevastopol 18-1 47 5 5. Athens 19-2 38 6 6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 16-3 29 4 7. Lourdes Academy 17-3 27 8 8. South Shore 18-1 24 9 9. Royall 16-4 14 7 10. McDonell Central 16-4 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.

