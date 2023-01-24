See how Madison-area girls basketball teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

The Verona and Sun Prairie West girls basketball teams remained highly ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, released Tuesday.
Verona was fifth and Sun Prairie West ninth in Division 1. Sun Prairie West moved up one spot.
Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1.
McFarland was tied with Waukesha West for fifth in Division 2, right behind No. 4 Beaver Dam.
Monona Grove was No. 8 in Division 2, just ahead of Reedsburg.
DeForest was among the teams also receiving votes.
Green Bay Notre Dame remained top-ranked in Division 2.
Verona hosts Beaver Dam on Thursday.
Freedom took over the No. 1 spot in Division 3. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4. Blair-Taylor stayed top-ranked in Division 5.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Kettle Moraine (5)
|14-1
|75
|1
|2.
|Hortonville (2)
|15-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Brookfield East
|15-1
|61
|3
|T3.
|Neenah (1)
|16-1
|61
|4
|5.
|Verona
|12-2
|41
|5
|6.
|Germantown
|14-3
|39
|6
|7.
|Franklin
|16-1
|27
|8
|8.
|Arrowhead
|11-2
|23
|7
|9.
|Sun Prairie West
|13-3
|14
|10
|10.
|Kaukauna
|13-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Mequon Homestead 5, Superior 2.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Notre Dame (7)
|14-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee (1)
|14-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|14-1
|63
|4
|4.
|Beaver Dam
|15-2
|53
|3
|5.
|McFarland
|14-2
|43
|5
|T5.
|Waukesha West
|15-2
|43
|6
|7.
|Milwaukee Pius XI
|13-2
|29
|7
|8.
|Monona Grove
|14-2
|25
|9
|9.
|Reedsburg
|15-3
|9
|NR
|T9.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, DeForest 2, West De Pere 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Freedom (7)
|14-1
|79
|2
|2.
|Lake Mills
|15-2
|65
|3
|3.
|Dominican (1)
|13-2
|63
|1
|4.
|Edgerton
|15-1
|60
|4
|5.
|Oostburg
|14-2
|37
|6
|6.
|Brillion
|14-2
|35
|5
|7.
|Waupun
|13-4
|30
|7
|8.
|Prairie du Chien
|14-4
|22
|9
|9.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-2
|21
|10
|10.
|West Salem
|15-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|La Crosse Aquinas (8)
|15-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Cuba City
|15-0
|69
|3
|3.
|Westfield Area
|17-1
|56
|4
|4.
|Laconia
|16-2
|53
|2
|5.
|The Prairie School
|13-2
|48
|7
|6.
|Neillsville
|15-0
|42
|6
|7.
|New Glarus
|16-0
|41
|5
|8.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|14-1
|23
|9
|9.
|Crandon
|13-1
|12
|10
|10.
|Randolph
|13-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|15-0
|67
|2
|3.
|Albany
|17-0
|60
|T3
|4.
|Assumption
|14-1
|56
|T3
|5.
|Athens
|16-1
|51
|5
|6.
|Sevastopol
|14-1
|39
|6
|7.
|Royall
|14-2
|33
|8
|8.
|Hillsboro
|13-2
|15
|9
|9.
|Lourdes Academy
|13-3
|11
|7
|10.
|Wabeno/Laona
|13-4
|9
|NR
|T10.
|South Shore
|13-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Gymnastics: Madison Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday
Madison Memorial plays host to a meet expected to draw 20 teams from around the state. The competition includes area teams Madison Memorial, Madison East/La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie West/Sun Prairie East, Verona/Madison Edgewood and Waunakee. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Memorial.
Girls basketball: Watertown at Monona Grove, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Monona Grove came into the week off victories over Waunakee and Beaver Dam and sporting a 14-2 record while leading the Badger East Conference at 9-0. The Silver Eagles, led by Brooklyn Tortorice, Taylor Moreau and Abbey India, were ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll last week. Watertown, led by Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs, entered the week 10-5 and 7-2 (Badger East) and in hot pursuit of Monona Grove. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.
Girls basketball: Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Oregon, led by Delaney Nyenhuis and Sam Schmitt, entered the week having won five consecutive games and leading the Badger West at 10-5 record and 7-2 in league play. Sauk Prairie came into the week after defeating Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The Eagles entered the week 9-7, 4-6 and are led by University of Evansville commit Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Oregon.
Girls basketball: Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Reedsburg (15-3, 7-3 Badger West) entered the week with 14 consecutive victories. Junior guard Sydney Cherney led the state in scoring with 31.1 points per game at the start of the week according to Wissports. Edgewood (8-7, 6-2) upended Laconia, which was second in Division 4 in the AP rankings, on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood.
Which Madison-area event should be Game of the Week?
Vote now for which high school sports event we should cover this week. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.