See how Madison-area girls basketball teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison La Follette girls basketball player Alayna West discusses the season among various topics in a Dec. 14, 2022, interview at La Follette High School. 

The Verona and Sun Prairie West girls basketball teams remained highly ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, released Tuesday. 

Verona was fifth and Sun Prairie West ninth in Division 1. Sun Prairie West moved up one spot. 

Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1. 

McFarland was tied with Waukesha West for fifth in Division 2, right behind No. 4 Beaver Dam.  

Monona Grove was No. 8 in Division 2, just ahead of Reedsburg. 

DeForest was among the teams also receiving votes. 

Green Bay Notre Dame remained top-ranked in Division 2. 

Verona hosts Beaver Dam on Thursday. 

Freedom took over the No. 1 spot in Division 3. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4. Blair-Taylor stayed top-ranked in Division 5. 

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Kettle Moraine (5)  14-1 75 1
 2.  Hortonville (2) 15-1 73 2
 3.  Brookfield East  15-1 61 3
 T3.  Neenah (1) 16-1 61 4
 5.  Verona  12-2 41 5
 6.  Germantown 14-3 39 6
 7.  Franklin 16-1 27 8
 8. Arrowhead 11-2 23 7
 9. Sun Prairie West 13-3 14 10
 10. Kaukauna 13-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Mequon Homestead 5, Superior 2.

Division 2

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Notre Dame (7)  14-1 79 1
 2.  Pewaukee (1) 14-1 71 2
 3. Union Grove 14-1 63 4
 4. Beaver Dam 15-2 53 3
 5. McFarland 14-2 43 5
 T5. Waukesha West 15-2 43 6
 7. Milwaukee Pius XI  13-2 29 7
 8. Monona Grove 14-2 25 9
 9. Reedsburg 15-3 9 NR
 T9. Fox Valley Lutheran  15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, DeForest 2, West De Pere 1.

Division 3

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Freedom (7)  14-1 79 2
 2.  Lake Mills 15-2 65 3
 3.  Dominican (1)  13-2 63 1
 4. Edgerton 15-1 60 4
 5. Oostburg 14-2 37 6
 6. Brillion 14-2 35 5
 7. Waupun 13-4 30 7
 8. Prairie du Chien  14-4 22 9
 9. Milwaukee Academy of Science  14-2 21 10
 10. West Salem 15-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  La Crosse Aquinas (8)  15-1 80 1
 2. Cuba City 15-0 69 3
 3. Westfield Area 17-1 56 4
 4. Laconia 16-2 53 2
 5. The Prairie School 13-2 48 7
 6. Neillsville 15-0 42 6
 7.  New Glarus 16-0 41 5
 8. Saint Mary Catholic 14-1 23 9
 9. Crandon 13-1 12 10
 10. Randolph 13-4 8 8

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Blair-Taylor (8)  14-0 80 1
 2. Prairie Farm 15-0 67 2
 3. Albany 17-0 60 T3
 4. Assumption 14-1 56 T3
 5. Athens 16-1 51 5
 6. Sevastopol 14-1 39 6
 7. Royall 14-2 33 8
 8. Hillsboro 13-2 15 9
 9. Lourdes Academy  13-3 11 7
 10. Wabeno/Laona 13-4 9 NR
 T10. South Shore 13-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

