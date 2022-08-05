 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig makes college basketball decision

Maggie Hartwig

Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig grabs a loose ball during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Feb. 12, 2021, against McFarland in Prairie du Sac.

 BROCK FRITZ, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS

Sauk Prairie’s Maggie Hartwig announced on Twitter that she has verbally committed to the University of Evansville in Indiana for basketball.

Hartwig, a 6-foot-1 forward who is a senior-to-be, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West Conference last season. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls basketball team.

Fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie dropped a 47-45 decision to fourth-seeded McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in girls basketball.

She tweeted: “I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and basketball career at the University of Evansville. Thank you to everyone who pushed and supported me along the way, especially my parents.”

Evansville is an NCAA Division I program. 

In addition, Hartwig was a first-team all-conference pick as a middle hitter in girls volleyball last year. She was a second-team selection in Division 2 on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. She was an honorable-mention choice on the State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.

Sauk Prairie advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final in girls volleyball, falling to McFarland.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

