Sauk Prairie selects Aaron Andres as interim girls basketball coach

Aaron Andres was named Sauk Prairie’s interim girls basketball coach for the 2020-21 season, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.

Andres replaces Amber Fiene, who resigned in July for personal reasons connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andres is one of the high school’s assistant principals and has served as a volunteer coach for the boys basketball program. He has coached and worked with the youth basketball programs in the community for many years and helped this summer with the school’s girls basketball programs during open gym and contact days, according to a release from Boyer.

Boyer said the school received nine applications. He said obstacles in the search were the timing of the resignation and the challenges and restrictions COVID-19 put on the school’s day-to-day operations and activities.

Based on those challenges, he said the decision was made to hire an interim coach for 2020-21 and search for a long-term replacement in the early portion of 2021.

Boyer said he identified Andres as the person Boyer believed would help Sauk Prairie through this transitional year in the girls basketball program.