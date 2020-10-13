 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauk Prairie selects Aaron Andres as interim girls basketball coach
0 comments

Sauk Prairie selects Aaron Andres as interim girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Andres was named Sauk Prairie’s interim girls basketball coach for the 2020-21 season, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.

Andres replaces Amber Fiene, who resigned in July for personal reasons connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andres is one of the high school’s assistant principals and has served as a volunteer coach for the boys basketball program. He has coached and worked with the youth basketball programs in the community for many years and helped this summer with the school’s girls basketball programs during open gym and contact days, according to a release from Boyer.

Boyer said the school received nine applications. He said obstacles in the search were the timing of the resignation and the challenges and restrictions COVID-19 put on the school’s day-to-day operations and activities.

Based on those challenges, he said the decision was made to hire an interim coach for 2020-21 and search for a long-term replacement in the early portion of 2021.

Boyer said he identified Andres as the person Boyer believed would help Sauk Prairie through this transitional year in the girls basketball program.

“He is the exact person we need to lead us during this transitional year and the many uncertainties that lie ahead during our winter season and will help position our program well for the 21-22 season and beyond,” Boyer said in the release.

Fiene was hired in 2017.

Sauk Prairie finished 13-11 overall and was 5-9 in the Badger North Conference, tied for fifth with Mount Horeb in league play this past winter.

Sauk Prairie, a sixth seed, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37, then dropped a 63-33 decision to third-seeded Reedsburg in the WIAA Division 2 postseason.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics