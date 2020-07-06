Sauk Prairie seeks girls basketball coach after Amber Fiene steps down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amber Fiene has stepped down as the Sauk Prairie girls basketball coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer confirmed Monday.

Fiene resigned for family reasons.

Boyer wrote in an email that he was “disappointed to have (Fiene) step down, but understand where she is coming from, completely respect her decision and we wish her and her family nothing but the best and appreciate the three years she gave us leading the program.”

Sauk Prairie finished 13-11 overall and was 5-9 in the Badger North Conference, tied for fifth with Mount Horeb in league play this past winter.

Sauk Prairie, a sixth seed, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37, then dropped a 63-33 decision to third-seeded Reedsburg in the WIAA Division 2 postseason.

The job was posted Monday and interviews will take place once Boyer believes the school has a strong enough pool of applicants, according to Boyer.

Fiene, who has an infant son, cited her son’s health amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that comes with the coronavirus in deciding it was best to concentrate on her family, according to a Star News report.