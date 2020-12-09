Rock Valley girls basketball preview: McFarland seen as a slight favorite over Brodhead and Edgerton

COACHES’ PICKS

Edgerton Crimson Tide

The lowdown: With the return of four strong starters, plus the addition of Janesville Parker transfer Abby Blum (5-2, jr., G), Jenny expects the Crimson Tide “to be significantly improved this season.” The coach said cutting down on turnovers, improving shot selection and percentage, and getting more balance in the scoring, will be keys to improvement. Gunderson offers both inside and outside skills and strong leadership. Jenny said Fox has significantly improved her ball handling, shooting consistency and decision-making and “will be one of the better lead guards in the league this season.”