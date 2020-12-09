Rock Valley girls basketball preview: McFarland seen as a slight favorite over Brodhead and Edgerton

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Evansville: 17-1, 21-3
Clinton: 16-2, 21-4
Brodhead: 15-3, 20-5
Whitewater: 11-7, 15-9
Beloit Turner: 9-9, 12-12
McFarland: 8-10, 10-14
Jefferson: 6-12, 9-15
Walworth Big Foot: 5-13, 8-15
Edgerton: 3-15, 5-18
East Troy: 0-18, 0-23
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Kacie Carollo, sr., Whitewater; Olivia Tinder, sr., Beloit Turner; Abbie Dix, so., Brodhead.
Second team: Kate Fox Gunderson, jr., Edgerton; Josey Rinehart, sr., Evansville; Ainsley Howard, sr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, jr., Brodhead; Olivia Roehl, sr., Clinton.
Honorable mention: Lindsey Lonigro, sr., McFarland; Sylvia Fox, so., Edgerton; Rachel Tofte, sr., Evansville; Lydia Larson, jr., Walworth Big Foot; Onnikah Oliver, jr., Brodhead; Elli Teubert, jr., Clinton; Morgan Golabowski, sr., East Troy; Emma Scurek, sr., East Troy; Ayianna Johnson, so., Jefferson; Josie Peterson, sr., Jefferson.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, McFarland; 2, Brodhead; 3, Edgerton, Jefferson.
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Chris Jenny, first year.
Season status: Edgerton has moved forward with winter sports.
Returning starters: Sylvia Fox, 5-7, so., G (9.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Kate Gunderson, 5-8, jr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Carly Rebman, 5-9, sr., F (3.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Shannon Rusch, 5-10, so., F (5.8 ppg).
Other returnees: Lauren Radtke, 5-5 sr., G (2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Hannah Zeimet, 5-8, jr., F (2.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Key fact: Jenny comes to the girls program after working five years as an assistant with the Crimson Tide’s boys basketball program.
The lowdown: With the return of four strong starters, plus the addition of Janesville Parker transfer Abby Blum (5-2, jr., G), Jenny expects the Crimson Tide “to be significantly improved this season.” The coach said cutting down on turnovers, improving shot selection and percentage, and getting more balance in the scoring, will be keys to improvement. Gunderson offers both inside and outside skills and strong leadership. Jenny said Fox has significantly improved her ball handling, shooting consistency and decision-making and “will be one of the better lead guards in the league this season.”
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Sara Mallegni, third year (24-23).
Season status: McFarland, in Dane County, will follow PHMDC guidelines for practices. As such, athletic director Paul Ackley said, the school won’t be able to play host to any competitions at this time. McFarland planned to begin practices on schedule, but the Nov. 18 PHMDC order altered schools’ plans.
Returning starters: Morgan Butler, 5-8, sr., G (7.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Lindsey Lonigro, 5-7, sr., G (9.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Katie Hildebrandt, 6-2, sr., F (14.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.6 bpg).
Other returnees: Maddy Fortune, 5-9, jr., G (3.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Adrienne Kirch, 5-6, so., G (7 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Key fact: Two incoming freshmen for the Spartans, Teagan Mallegni and Brynn Kirch are on the Prep Girls Hoops watch list for the class of 2024.
The lowdown: Hildebrandt returns for her senior season, following up on her junior campaign where she was named first-team all conference, and ranked the 18th-best player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops. She has totalled 820 points and 460 rebounds in her career and is committed to North Dakota State University. McFarland looks to improve on its 10-14 record of last season.
Evansville Blue Devils
Coach: Tony Wiemiller, second year (21-3).
Season status: Evansville had a special school board meeting to discuss winter sports Nov. 24 and voted against holding a winter sports season. However, in another meeting Dec. 9, the board approved resuming winter sports. Evansville has scheduled a Thursday game against Janesville Craig.
Returning starters: Josie Rhinehart, 6-0, sr., C (11.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg), Rachel Tofte, 5-6, sr., G (8.1 ppg, 7.9 ppg)
Other returnees: Alexis Hinkle, 5-4, sr., G (1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Maria Messling, 5-10, so., F (1.6 ppg).
Key fact: It looked like Evansville wouldn’t have a chance to defend its league title due to Rock County COVID-19 restrictions and two school board decisions against starting play, but another meeting on Dec. 9 reversed that call and the Blue Devils will jump into action as soon as possible.
The lowdown: Evansville lost two of last year’s four top scorers to graduation, including 18.4-point scorer Paige Banks, but Rhinehart and Tofte provide a solid foundation for this year’s team. They were the team’s top two rebounders last year, and Tofte made 29 3-point baskets.
Around the Rock Valley
Beloit Turner earned its first WIAA sectional trip in 38 years but lost to Greendale Martin Luther in a sectional semifinal. Back to lead the Trojans is Olivia Tinder (5-7, sr., G, 15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.1 apg).
Brodhead is seen as a slight favorite in this year’s conference race, with two first-team all-conference returnees in 5-11 sophomore forward Abbie Dix (15.3 ppg) and 5-3 junior guard Kiarra Moe (11.5 ppg). Juniors Onnikah Alliver (5.8 ppg) and Madisyn Kail (5.8 ppg) also return.
Clinton lost three of last year’s top five scorers, led by Liz Kalk, but the team returns 5-11 senior forward Olivia Roehl (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 5-2 junior Elli Teubert (8 ppg) and 5-7 sophomore Jayden Nortier (5.8 ppg).
East Troy has a new head coach in Staci Butalla, hoping to erase the memory of last year’s 1-22 finish. The Trojans return 5-9 senior Morgan Golabowski (8.7 ppg) and 5-10 senior Emma Scurek (6.0 ppg).
Jefferson has the talent and experience to challenge for the top spot in the conference, with 11 of last year’s 13 varsity players returning for second-year coach Mark Peterson. The leader should be 5-2 senior guard Ainsley Howard (12.5 ppg). The Eagles have height in 6-2 sophomore Ayianna Johnson (8.3 ppg) and 5-10 senior Josie Peterson (6.7 ppg).
Walworth Big Foot coach Michael Dowden must replace four graduated starters from last year, but will build his team around 5-6 senior guard Lydia Larson (6 ppg).
Whitewater will be led by a savvy, 5-8 senior guard, Kacie Carollo, a UW-Whitewater commit who topped the conference in scoring last year at 19.1 points per game. Three other veterans return to make up for the graduation loss of the next four leaders on last year’s scoring list.
